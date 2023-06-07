21 Best Swimsuits With Shorts or Skirts to Help Hide Cellulite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Love swimming — but hate swimwear? We get it! So many shoppers are in the same boat. With skimpy option after skimpy option, how are we supposed to feel comfortable in a one-piece or bikini? We want something that emphasizes our best assets while also hiding things like cellulite on our booty and upper thighs.

Luckily, more brands have been coming out with more full-coverage options, even expanding into swim dresses, shorts and skirts that offer some thigh coverage. Wondering if those styles could possibly be cute — even cuter than regular swimwear? We’ll show you 21 examples below you’ll want in your shopping cart ASAP!

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With thousands of ratings and nearly 30 solid and pattern colorways, it’s easy to see why more and more shoppers are buying this Aontus One-Piece Swim Dress every day!

2. We Also Love: If you love a little bit of a retro vibe, you’ll be completely obsessed with this ruched Tempt Me “boyleg” one-piece. So flattering!

3. We Can’t Forget: While Skims may have caught the internet’s attention with its “micro” swimwear, Kim Kardashian‘s fashion brand also has options like this Metallic Swim Cycle Suit, featuring mid-thigh coverage!

4. Sleeves, Please: If you want leg coverage and also arm coverage for water sports (or to avoid sunburn), check out this MakeMeChic swimsuit!

5. Worth the Splurge: If you never feel fully confident in your swimwear, it’s time to finally grab something like this Miraclesuit swim dress from Nordstrom. The Miratex® slimming fabric is everything!

6. The Master of Versatility: Wearing longer swim bottoms doesn’t mean you can’t show any skin! This MakeMeChic cutout swimsuit also gives you the option of taking off the shorts!

7. Zip It: This pretty, tropical floral Floerns swimsuit has a great shorts design but also a functional zipper so you can decide how deep (or high) the neckline should be!

8. Sophisticated Simplicity: This La Blanca swim dress is a bestseller at Zappos due to its timelessness and minimalistic style. Extra points for the hidden pocket!

9. That’s a Wrap: Wrap dresses are universally flattering, so you know the same goes for wrap-style swim dresses like this Cupshe one-piece!

10. Criss Cross: Black shorts and a leopard print top with crossover straps? This Floerns bathing suit is fierce, for sure!

11. Last but Not Least: This Holipick swimsuit has that cool “boyleg” design and a simple, unitard-like style you’re bound to love!

Two-Pieces

12. Our Absolute Favorite: We fell instantly in love with this MiYang tankini. Along with having shorts, the top has long, cascading fabric that falls asymmetrically to about the knee. Ballerina-chic!

13. We Also Love: Bright and colorful, this Niuer two-piece set from Walmart has a coordinating bikini top and high-waisted swim skirt that will make you stand out in the best way!

14. We Can’t Forget: This Omichic tankini set has fitted shorts and a top that’s just flowy enough without being baggy or oversized. Available in over 40 colorways!

15. Stringing You Along: Love a string bikini top but don’t want to wear a string bikini bottom? This textured Soly Hux swim set is going to capture your heart!

16. So Groovy: The wavy smiley face print on this MakeMeChic bikini top and shorts set is giving Us ’60s vibes!

17. The Full Set: Not only do you get a cute top and matching shorts with this Romwe swimwear set — you also get a matching long-sleeve cover-up!

18. Totally Tennis: This Pink Queen skirt set actually reminds Us of an outfit you’d wear on the tennis court — but it’s obviously water-friendly!

19. Ditsy and Darling: With its ditsy floral print, ruffled skirt hem and adorable side tie, this Floerns set will make sure you’re the cutest thing on the beach!

20. Super Sporty: If you’re all about the athletic vibes, you’re obviously going to want to grab this Nike tankini set, featuring shorts as bottoms!

21. Last but Not Least: Obsessed with The Little Mermaid? Check out this Zando tankini. The bottoms aren’t shorts, but the top is long enough that it doesn’t matter!

