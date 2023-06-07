Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two words that elicit both joy and fear in Us: pool party. Sure, we love to schmooze with friends at a sunny social gathering, but it’s the dress code that causes concern. Most swimsuits just don’t suit Us, and no cover-up can change that.

It wasn’t until we discovered the magic of a high cut that we no longer backed out from beach day invites. Just like looking good in a photo is all about lighting, feeling good in a bathing suit is all about design! Certain swimsuits just hit at the right place on your body to sculpt your shape and elongate your legs like magic.

No gatekeeping here! Here are 17 high-cut swimsuits that are super slimming so you won’t have to dread any pool parties this summer.

1. Simple yet sexy, this Cupshe V-neck one-piece is a closet staple. And the criss-cross back is the cherry on top — just $35!

2. Beach bum! Featuring a ruched front for tummy control and cheeky bottoms, this one-piece is flirty and flattering — just $32!

3. Shoppers say that this high-cut drawstring one-piece with a cutout is “curve-enhancing” — originally $33, now just $22!

4. Barbiecore! This pink colorblock bikini features a one-shoulder top and high-waisted bottoms — just $26!

5. With dozens of colors to choose from, this high-waisted, high-cut bikini is high on our list — originally $32, now just $31!

6. This top-rated one-piece is trendy yet tasteful with stomach ruching and a peekaboo cutout — originally $40, now just $37!

7. A waist belt instantly elevates a bathing suit. This high-waisted belted bikini looks luxe — just $35!

8. Think pink or go green in this high-waisted bikini available in every color of the rainbow (including rainbow tie-dye!) — originally $41, now just $31!

9. This Free People one-piece comes in 13 different colors! “LOVING this suit,” one customer gushed. “Perfect high-leg cut and the seamless material is sooooo comfortable” — just $90!

10. If you want to feel particularly confident in a swimsuit, then rock this ruched one-piece from Anthropologie! One shopper declared, “This bathing suit really sucks you in and is super flattering!” — just $144!

11. White is our go-to summer shade! Take this neutral to the next level in this Beach Riot one-shoulder one-piece with a side cutout and waist tie — just $156!

12. Channel Kim Kardashian in this Skims scoop-neck one-piece swimsuit with a low back — just $88!

13. Blue skies and suits ahead! We’re smitten with this blue colorblock twist one-piece that is majorly on sale — originally $30, now just $9!

14. Lavender haze! This Wild Fable lilac underwire one-piece is feminine and flattering — originally $32, now just $22!

15. This red gingham one-piece reminds Us of a summer picnic. It’s perfect for the 4th of July! — originally $32, now just $22!

16. This Tularosa black one-piece fits like a glove! Shoppers say it “snatches you in all the right place” with “conservative coverage” — just $138!

17. This drawstring one-piece swimsuit from Free People has a flattering, flexible fit. As one shopper said, “The strings on the side allow you to tighten or loosen it so there’s some wiggle room if you are a weight fluctuation person like me” — just $128!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: