15 Best Amazon Swimsuits You Can Wear for Years to Come

Part of the excitement of the summer months is upgrading your wardrobe for the warmer season, which typically means shopping for new swimsuits to wear that will last for years to come! Naturally, we’re pumped about all of the fun in the sun on the horizon and want to amp up the anticipation by selecting fresh swim styles. But as much as we adore trends, we don’t want to revamp our entire bikini collections year after year. Shopping for swimsuits should be all about versatility and investing in the best!

This is why we want to highlight tried-and-true swimwear staples. These Amazon suits are all seriously affordable and will ship out to you swiftly, so there’s no stress if you have a vacation in the immediate future. But what specifically sets these apart is the fact that they won’t go out of style or come undone after a mere few wears. We’ve used our judgment and consulted testimonials from reviewers to vet each and every single one of these options. If you want to buy a bikini or one-piece that will last you far beyond just this summer, shop our top picks below!

Best Flattering Bikini: CUPSHE Triangle Two Piece Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Ribbed material

More modest coverage

Pull-on style

Pros

Multiple color options

Removable pads

Supportive waistband

Cons

Non-adjustable back

This bathing suit balances out the vibe of a typical bikini with modern touches to make it more flattering and current. The ribbed material is one feature, but we also love the straps which go over the shoulder in lieu of a traditional halter style. Plus, the thicker waistband makes it more supportive for larger busts!

Best Retro Style: Smismivo Tummy Control One Piece

Our Highlights:

Vintage chic

Super slimming

Great for all ages

Pros

Ruched details

Modest coverage

Top seller

Super high-quality

Cons

May fit too long for some

If you’re a fan of retro swimwear, this is the bathing suit for you! It definitely has a ’50s flair and is excellent for anyone who wants a suit with coverage (that still feels fierce). Shoppers rave about how fabulous they feel in it!

Best One-Shoulder Style: Holipick One Shoulder One Piece

Our Highlights:

Cutout detail on strap

Modest coverage

Super elegant

Pros

Slimming ruching

Top-rated

Amazing size range

Cons

Fewer reviews

Shoppers say this swimsuit is as timeless and flattering as it gets! The one-shoulder strap is seriously elegant, and the cutout detail is a fashion fan-favorite. It comes in multiple amazing hues sure to complement every skin tone!

Our Highlights:

Slimming color-blocking

Keyhole cutout

Confidence-boosting

Pros

Supportive style

Cheekier back

Cons

Non-adjustable

Only three color options

So many shoppers mentioned this swimsuit as the one-piece which brought their confidence back! The spots where the colors are placed is strategically designed to give you a slimmer look and accentuate an hourglass shape.

Our Highlights:

Beautiful ruffle top

Flattering set

Multiple color and print options available

Pros

Highly-rated

Ruched tummy-control bottoms

Cons

Somewhat limited sizing

Not everyone is a bikini person, but when you have high-waisted bottoms like these, showing skin is a breeze! Plus, you can take the top or bottoms from this set and easily match them with other styles to create entirely new looks!

Best Ruched Swimsuit: Viottiset Women’s Ruched High Cut One Piece

Our Highlights:

Super simple design

Tons of colors available

Super popular

Pros

Adjustable ruching

Slimming

Extra coupon currently available

Cons

May be to cheeky for some shoppers

There’s not a single thing that we don’t love about this swimsuit. We’d definitely categorize it as a modern take on the classic Baywatch look! It has a higher cut on the leg and a very simple style, but the ruching adds the slimming effect that the OG look doesn’t have, which is why thousands of shoppers are obsessed!

Our Highlights:

Sultry look

Strappy back

Great thick straps

Pros

Supportive tie-waist details

Moderate back coverage

Cons

Somewhat limited color options

Regardless of your bust size, this bathing suit will put the chest area on full display! The neckline dips low, but it’s balanced with the less cheeky back and wider straps. These straps, plus the tie details, give you all the support you need — so you don’t have to worry about this suit not fitting fabulously!

Best Classic Style: Hilor Women’s Crossover One Piece Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Elegant look

Slimming mesh details

Halter neckline

Pros

Modern coverage

All-time bestseller

Tons of color options

Cons

None to report!

We’ve long admired this Amazon staple, as it channels the classic European swimsuit! At first glance, can’t you just imagine someone rocking this on the Amalfi Coast with a matching floppy hat? Chic, chic, chic! If you truly want a swimsuit that won’t go out of style, get this one ASAP!

Best Strappy Swimsuit: CHYRII Women’s Sexy Cutout Lace Up Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Slimming strappy details

Extra high cut

Super cheeky

Pros

Adjustable front straps

Low back

Great color options

Cons

Too revealing for some shoppers

Show off your body in the most flattering way thanks to this cutout one piece! Yes, this bathing suit does show off a lot of skin — but if you’re looking to make a statement, it will cinch in your waist and make you feel endlessly confident.

Best For Tanning: MOSHENGQI Bikini

Our Highlights:

Classic string bikini

High-quality fabric

Great colors available

Pros

Highly rated

Removable pads

Brazilian-style bottoms

Cons

Limited sizing

There are swimsuits you wear for aesthetic purposes, and other styles to wear for tanning — and a classic triangle bikini fits the bill. This is a higher-quality set compared to others with similar price points, so feel free to pick up a few color options!

Best Mesh Style: Blooming Jelly Mesh Cutout Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Asymmetrical style

Full coverage back

Cheekier cut

Pros

Adjustable spaghetti strap

Slimming

Glowing reviews

Cons

May run small

Cutout swimsuits are great, but they may be too revealing for some — with this one-piece, you’ll get the same look with a little extra coverage to boot! The mesh makes this bathing suit feel more conservative, but the asymmetrical cuts can create an hourglass shape!

Best Maternity Style: Summer Mae Maternity Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Super stretchy material

Deep-V neckline

Flirty ruffle detail

Pros

Comfortable fit

Strappy adjustable back

Moderate coverage back

Cons

None to report!

Just because you’re expecting doesn’t mean you need to stay covered up in the summer! Show off your baby bump in this gorgeous swimsuit which has enough stretch in the material to grow during your pregnancy journey. You can also wear it as a post-maternity swimsuit and keep it around should you get pregnant again in the future!

Best Modest Swimsuit: Tempt Me Mesh Plunge Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Lots of coverage

Mesh front detail

High neckline

Pros

Flattering ruching

Great tummy control

Keyhole back

Cons

Non-adjustable

Many swimsuits on the market with more coverage may appear a bit matronly, but this one does an excellent job of nailing a youthful feel! There are see-through elements on the front and back, and it’s widely regarded as an elegant swim look.

Best Strapless Style: Smismivo Tummy Control Strapless Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Criss-cross bust details

Simple yet elegant

Easy pull-on style

Pros

Slimming ruching

Attachable straps included

Great color and size options

Cons

Not the most supportive

We adore strapless dresses and tops, so why not bring the style to swimwear? This swimsuit offers an elegant aesthetic to show off your shoulders and arms beautifully, and you have the option to attach the straps for additional support!

Best Belted Swimsuit: Avanova Women’s One Piece Swimsuit

Our Highlights:

Waist belt detail

Plunging neckline

Cheeky back

Pros

High-cut leg

Ruffle straps

Adjustable straps

Cons

Runs slightly large

The belt on this bathing suit is what truly makes it special. It provides the same effect as a high-waist skirt or pants but in swimsuit form — and we’re completely infatuated! Even though there’s more coverage, you still get a plunging neckline and cheekiness in the back for a sultry vibe.

