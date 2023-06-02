15 Best Amazon Swimsuits You Can Wear for Years to Come

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Part of the excitement of the summer months is upgrading your wardrobe for the warmer season, which typically means shopping for new swimsuits to wear that will last for years to come! Naturally, we’re pumped about all of the fun in the sun on the horizon and want to amp up the anticipation by selecting fresh swim styles. But as much as we adore trends, we don’t want to revamp our entire bikini collections year after year. Shopping for swimsuits should be all about versatility and investing in the best!
This is why we want to highlight tried-and-true swimwear staples. These Amazon suits are all seriously affordable and will ship out to you swiftly, so there’s no stress if you have a vacation in the immediate future. But what specifically sets these apart is the fact that they won’t go out of style or come undone after a mere few wears. We’ve used our judgment and consulted testimonials from reviewers to vet each and every single one of these options. If you want to buy a bikini or one-piece that will last you far beyond just this summer, shop our top picks below!
Best Flattering Bikini: CUPSHE Triangle Two Piece Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Ribbed material
- More modest coverage
- Pull-on style
Pros
- Multiple color options
- Removable pads
- Supportive waistband
Cons
- Non-adjustable back
This bathing suit balances out the vibe of a typical bikini with modern touches to make it more flattering and current. The ribbed material is one feature, but we also love the straps which go over the shoulder in lieu of a traditional halter style. Plus, the thicker waistband makes it more supportive for larger busts!
Best Retro Style: Smismivo Tummy Control One Piece
Our Highlights:
- Vintage chic
- Super slimming
- Great for all ages
Pros
- Ruched details
- Modest coverage
- Top seller
- Super high-quality
Cons
- May fit too long for some
If you’re a fan of retro swimwear, this is the bathing suit for you! It definitely has a ’50s flair and is excellent for anyone who wants a suit with coverage (that still feels fierce). Shoppers rave about how fabulous they feel in it!
Best One-Shoulder Style: Holipick One Shoulder One Piece
Our Highlights:
- Cutout detail on strap
- Modest coverage
- Super elegant
Pros
- Slimming ruching
- Top-rated
- Amazing size range
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Shoppers say this swimsuit is as timeless and flattering as it gets! The one-shoulder strap is seriously elegant, and the cutout detail is a fashion fan-favorite. It comes in multiple amazing hues sure to complement every skin tone!
Best Color-Block Style: CUPSHE Women’s Color-Block One Piece
Our Highlights:
- Slimming color-blocking
- Keyhole cutout
- Confidence-boosting
Pros
- Supportive style
- Cheekier back
Cons
- Non-adjustable
- Only three color options
So many shoppers mentioned this swimsuit as the one-piece which brought their confidence back! The spots where the colors are placed is strategically designed to give you a slimmer look and accentuate an hourglass shape.
Best High-Waist Style: SPORLIKE Women’s Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Beautiful ruffle top
- Flattering set
- Multiple color and print options available
Pros
- Highly-rated
- Ruched tummy-control bottoms
Cons
- Somewhat limited sizing
Not everyone is a bikini person, but when you have high-waisted bottoms like these, showing skin is a breeze! Plus, you can take the top or bottoms from this set and easily match them with other styles to create entirely new looks!
Best Ruched Swimsuit: Viottiset Women’s Ruched High Cut One Piece
Our Highlights:
- Super simple design
- Tons of colors available
- Super popular
Pros
- Adjustable ruching
- Slimming
- Extra coupon currently available
Cons
- May be to cheeky for some shoppers
There’s not a single thing that we don’t love about this swimsuit. We’d definitely categorize it as a modern take on the classic Baywatch look! It has a higher cut on the leg and a very simple style, but the ruching adds the slimming effect that the OG look doesn’t have, which is why thousands of shoppers are obsessed!
Best Deep-V Style: CUPSHE Women’s Deep-V One Piece
Our Highlights:
- Sultry look
- Strappy back
- Great thick straps
Pros
- Supportive tie-waist details
- Moderate back coverage
Cons
- Somewhat limited color options
Regardless of your bust size, this bathing suit will put the chest area on full display! The neckline dips low, but it’s balanced with the less cheeky back and wider straps. These straps, plus the tie details, give you all the support you need — so you don’t have to worry about this suit not fitting fabulously!
Best Classic Style: Hilor Women’s Crossover One Piece Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Elegant look
- Slimming mesh details
- Halter neckline
Pros
- Modern coverage
- All-time bestseller
- Tons of color options
Cons
- None to report!
We’ve long admired this Amazon staple, as it channels the classic European swimsuit! At first glance, can’t you just imagine someone rocking this on the Amalfi Coast with a matching floppy hat? Chic, chic, chic! If you truly want a swimsuit that won’t go out of style, get this one ASAP!
Best Strappy Swimsuit: CHYRII Women’s Sexy Cutout Lace Up Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Slimming strappy details
- Extra high cut
- Super cheeky
Pros
- Adjustable front straps
- Low back
- Great color options
Cons
- Too revealing for some shoppers
Show off your body in the most flattering way thanks to this cutout one piece! Yes, this bathing suit does show off a lot of skin — but if you’re looking to make a statement, it will cinch in your waist and make you feel endlessly confident.
Best For Tanning: MOSHENGQI Bikini
Our Highlights:
- Classic string bikini
- High-quality fabric
- Great colors available
Pros
- Highly rated
- Removable pads
- Brazilian-style bottoms
Cons
- Limited sizing
There are swimsuits you wear for aesthetic purposes, and other styles to wear for tanning — and a classic triangle bikini fits the bill. This is a higher-quality set compared to others with similar price points, so feel free to pick up a few color options!
Best Mesh Style: Blooming Jelly Mesh Cutout Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Asymmetrical style
- Full coverage back
- Cheekier cut
Pros
- Adjustable spaghetti strap
- Slimming
- Glowing reviews
Cons
- May run small
Cutout swimsuits are great, but they may be too revealing for some — with this one-piece, you’ll get the same look with a little extra coverage to boot! The mesh makes this bathing suit feel more conservative, but the asymmetrical cuts can create an hourglass shape!
Best Maternity Style: Summer Mae Maternity Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Super stretchy material
- Deep-V neckline
- Flirty ruffle detail
Pros
- Comfortable fit
- Strappy adjustable back
- Moderate coverage back
Cons
- None to report!
Just because you’re expecting doesn’t mean you need to stay covered up in the summer! Show off your baby bump in this gorgeous swimsuit which has enough stretch in the material to grow during your pregnancy journey. You can also wear it as a post-maternity swimsuit and keep it around should you get pregnant again in the future!
Best Modest Swimsuit: Tempt Me Mesh Plunge Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Lots of coverage
- Mesh front detail
- High neckline
Pros
- Flattering ruching
- Great tummy control
- Keyhole back
Cons
- Non-adjustable
Many swimsuits on the market with more coverage may appear a bit matronly, but this one does an excellent job of nailing a youthful feel! There are see-through elements on the front and back, and it’s widely regarded as an elegant swim look.
Best Strapless Style: Smismivo Tummy Control Strapless Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Criss-cross bust details
- Simple yet elegant
- Easy pull-on style
Pros
- Slimming ruching
- Attachable straps included
- Great color and size options
Cons
- Not the most supportive
We adore strapless dresses and tops, so why not bring the style to swimwear? This swimsuit offers an elegant aesthetic to show off your shoulders and arms beautifully, and you have the option to attach the straps for additional support!
Best Belted Swimsuit: Avanova Women’s One Piece Swimsuit
Our Highlights:
- Waist belt detail
- Plunging neckline
- Cheeky back
Pros
- High-cut leg
- Ruffle straps
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- Runs slightly large
The belt on this bathing suit is what truly makes it special. It provides the same effect as a high-waist skirt or pants but in swimsuit form — and we’re completely infatuated! Even though there’s more coverage, you still get a plunging neckline and cheekiness in the back for a sultry vibe.
