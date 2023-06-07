Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling stuck? We mean literally — physically. If you’re experiencing cramping, bloating, constipation or an overall digestive discomfort, you can do more than just wait and hope it eventually passes. You shouldn’t have to suffer! We want you to feel fresh, clean and energized at all times.

Taking a digestive supplement has changed so many lives for the better. Want fast results? You’ll definitely want to go for a cleanse. This nbpure overnight cleanse is essential for a full-body detoxification, oxygen support and a healthy probiotic environment in your gut!

Vegan, non-GMO, not habit or tolerance-forming

Available in in multiple sizes Cons: Not for regular maintenance

So, how does this oxygen-based supplement work? You take it at night with eight to 12 oz of water, and as you sleep, magnesium works as an oxygen delivery mechanism to soften intestinal buildup, breaking down stubborn waste. This allows the intestine to move naturally so you can release excess waste in the morning!

This is more than just a stool softener though. The oxygen element could help support healthy bacteria for better results that last longer. When waste builds up in an unhealthy tract, it can lead to pain, bloating or uncomfortable changes in your bowel movements. That’s why we love that this cleanse addresses all of the above, all without causing gas!

We highly recommend grabbing the large version of this vegan, non-GMO supplement. It features 180 capsules. There’s also a half size available with 90 capsules, but the bigger option has a much better value. If you buy one large size instead of two half sizes, you’ll save $14!

As we mentioned earlier, you’ll want to take this supplement at night with water. Make sure you have an empty stomach! Take three capsules (or up to five) and go to sleep. Repeat for seven to 10 days, or until desired results. Can’t find relief? Remember to always consult your doctor!

