It’s likely that Starbucks, Stanley and Target would never have guessed that their collaboration would result in shoppers camping outside of stores — even fighting! — to score the limited-edition Valentine’s Day cups. But here we are! Unless you’ve been on a social media and news detox for the entire month of January, you’ve probably heard a thing or two about the Stanley tumbler craze.

The winter pink-colored Starbucks x Stanley Quencher — now reselling for hundreds of dollars on eBay — has certainly caused mayhem, but it’s also drawn the media spotlight to a bestselling tumbler already adored by thousands of fans. Combining a devoted fan base with a the newsworthy pink cup development has Stanley cups flying off the shelves, including virtual ones.

Amazon doesn’t have the limited-edition tumbler, but we somehow found the iconic Soft Matte Collection available. You’ll love these colors just as much, if not more! But of course, you’re going to want to act quickly — all of these Quencher H2.O tumblers already sold out on the Stanley site!

These double-wall vacuum insulated mugs are notorious for their ability to keep beverages piping hot and ice cold for seven and 11 hours, respectively. As such, the tumblers are ideal for daily commuters, gym-goers, students and campers alike who want a long-lasting hot or cold drink. It comes in 30 and 40 fl oz options, so you can choose the mug size which suits your hydration needs best. Even the larger Stanleys are designed to fit in standard cupholders for peak transportability. The lid rotates in three positions: one to hold a reusable straw, one to drink from and one to securely cover your beverage while you move about. Handy!

Each mug is made with sustainability in mind, constructed with 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel while eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles, making them a great gift for the environmentalists or outdoorsy folks in your life! Stanleys are also known for being extra-durable adventure buddies.

Some stainless steel bottles develop a metallic taste or retain smells of previous beverages (icky!), but that isn’t the case with these trusty tumblers. After every wash, you’ll feel like you just got a whole new mug! And as if things couldn’t get better, both the tumbler and the lid are dishwasher safe, adding a convenience factor that’s important to many of Us.

Choosing a color is the hardest part, but you really can’t go wrong with any of the options! Each matte hue is soft and semi-neutral, coordinating perfectly with your work outfit, mountain travel attire and everything in between. If you’re ready to board the Stanley train, the time is now!

Get the Stanley Quencher H2.O Soft Matte Stainless Steel Tumbler for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

