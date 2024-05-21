Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just like with the clothes in my wardrobe, there are a few makeup products I swap out for the summer months: I ditch the heavy, full-coverage foundation for lightweight skin tints, replace lipsticks with juicy lip tints and, although this one pains me, I trade my regular mascara for waterproof formulas.

Related: 9 Celeb-Approved Lip Products for the Perfect Pout Pucker up! If you want to smile like the stars, you simply need to shop their favorite lip products. From glosses to balms, these beauty essentials will keep your pout plump and pillowy. Keep scrolling to score these celeb-approved lip staples! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Mike Coppola/Getty Images This cult-favorite lip mask is a celebrity […]

I find it really difficult to commit to the mascara swap because of how annoying waterproof formulas are to remove. I often find myself debating between two evils: Do I use waterproof to ensure my lashes stay pristine through hot, sweaty summer days and struggle through removal, or do I stick with my regular pick and deal with midday melty makeup? Truthfully, I didn’t have an answer — until Alix Earle shared her tried-and-true solution that instantly dissolves even the most stubborn waterproof formulas.

In a recent video with Harper’s Bazaar, the influencer details her seven-step evening skincare regimen that starts off with the Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm. “My nighttime skincare routine is something that I always look forward to,” she says in the clip, before explaining that she triple cleanses her skin on the days when she wears makeup.

Get the Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm for $32 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Earle says that the triple cleanse is important to remove every trace of makeup and grime from the day, and while she’s always been a fan of cleansing balms to dissolve makeup, this Glow Recipe formula is her all time favorite. “It’s much more gentle [than other options] and it removes all of my makeup,” she explains. “I always get a lot of questions about how I remove my waterproof mascara because girls can never [fully] take it off, but I swear to God, this gets everything.”

The influencer then goes on to show just how effective the cleansing balm is. She uses just a dollop all over her face and eyes, and her dark mascara starts to break apart almost instantly. “Do I look crazy?” she jokes in the clip. “Once you look like this — which isn’t so cute — we’re gonna rinse it off with some water and it just slides right off.” Besides the fact that it quickly dissolves makeup, she says the best part is that the buttery balm leaves skin feeling soft and clean.

I can be a bit skeptical of influencer-recommended products, so I put this to the test myself and can confirm it works beautifully. Along with wiping away all traces of makeup, it doesn’t make my face feel stripped and tight — something that’s incredibly important to me since I have dry skin. Plus, although this is a minor detail, I love the energizing papaya scent that turns the chore of washing my face into a fun ritual.

With the Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm on hand, I can comfortably wear waterproof mascara all summer because I know I’ll be able to seamlessly remove it at the end of the day. No more harsh scrubbing or losing eyelashes! I just have one thing to say: Thank you, Alix!

Get the Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm for $32 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Glow Recipe here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Lengthen Your Lashes With These 9 Celeb-Favorite Mascaras — Starting at Just $5! Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline! So many celebs swear by drugstore beauty products over high-end holy grails. Stars — they’re just like Us. Below, shop nine mascaras that have received the seal of approval from Hollywood. All available at Amazon starting at just $5! These mascaras will lift and lengthen your lashes without […]