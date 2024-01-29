Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline! So many celebs swear by drugstore beauty products over high-end holy grails. Stars — they’re just like Us.

Below, shop nine mascaras that have received the seal of approval from Hollywood. All available at Amazon starting at just $5!

These mascaras will lift and lengthen your lashes without breaking the bank. Give your glam a glow-up with these affordable essentials!

Kyle Richards: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara

According to Prevention, Kyle Richards is loyal to the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara. “I’m going to start with my favorite thing in the world…and that is the Voluminous Mascara,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “I’ve been using [it] for I don’t even know how many years…Everyone who knows me knows that I only use this mascara.”

Sofia Richie: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

In a TikTok video, Sofia Richie revealed that her go-to mascara is from Maybelline. “So, I know I’ve told you guys about my favorite little girl from Maybelline. I used it my entire wedding weekend. I also use it every single day of my life.”

Cindy Crawford: Maybelline Lash Stiletto Washable Mascara

Cindy Crawford walked viewers through her beauty routine in a Vogue video. “Then to finish the eye, it’s called Lash Stiletto,” the supermodel said. “What I like about this mascara is the brush.”

Jennifer Lopez: It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

While filming a beauty tutorial for Vogue, J.Lo revealed that “the most important part” of her makeup routine is the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Kosas The Big Clean Mascara