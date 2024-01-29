Your account
Lengthen Your Lashes With These 9 Celeb-Favorite Mascaras — Starting at Just $5

By
How Sydney Sweeney Overcame Feeling ‘Uncomfortable’ About Her Breasts- ‘Flaunt What You Got’
Sydney Sweeney.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline! So many celebs swear by drugstore beauty products over high-end holy grails. Stars — they’re just like Us.

Below, shop nine mascaras that have received the seal of approval from Hollywood. All available at Amazon starting at just $5!

These mascaras will lift and lengthen your lashes without breaking the bank. Give your glam a glow-up with these affordable essentials!

Kyle Richards: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

According to Prevention, Kyle Richards is loyal to the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara. “I’m going to start with my favorite thing in the world…and that is the Voluminous Mascara,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “I’ve been using [it] for I don’t even know how many years…Everyone who knows me knows that I only use this mascara.”

$9.00
See It!

Sofia Richie: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge s Relationship Timeline
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

In a TikTok video, Sofia Richie revealed that her go-to mascara is from Maybelline. “So, I know I’ve told you guys about my favorite little girl from Maybelline. I used it my entire wedding weekend. I also use it every single day of my life.”

$8.00
See It!

Cindy Crawford: Maybelline Lash Stiletto Washable Mascara

Cindy Crawford
Getty Images

Cindy Crawford walked viewers through her beauty routine in a Vogue video. “Then to finish the eye, it’s called Lash Stiletto,” the supermodel said. “What I like about this mascara is the brush.”

$9.00
See It!

Jennifer Lopez: It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

Jennifer Lopez
Getty Images

While filming a beauty tutorial for Vogue, J.Lo revealed that “the most important part” of her makeup routine is the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara.

$17.00
See It!

Gwyneth Paltrow: Kosas The Big Clean Mascara

Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Elegant in Winter White at Skims Event
Gotham/FilmMagic

“Mascara is really where it’s at,” Gwyneth Paltrow said in a Vogue video. “This beautiful one, my Kosas that I love, it’s great. It’s buildable. It’s thick when you want it to be, but you can also be very subtle with it.”

$26.00
See It!

Sydney Sweeney: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara in Brownish Black

How Sydney Sweeney Overcame Feeling ‘Uncomfortable’ About Her Breasts- ‘Flaunt What You Got’
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney revealed to The Cut that she has always worn the cult-classic Maybelline Great Lash Mascara. “This is a really cheap mascara,” the Anyone But You start said. “It’s $5, and I have used it my entire life. I have sensitive eyes, and they tend to get really red with most mascaras, but not with this one. I go for the brownish-black color.”

Was $8You Save 25%
On Sale: $6
See It!

 

Lea Michele: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Luscious Waterproof Mascara

Lea Michele
Getty Images

While backstage getting ready for Funny Girl on Broadway, Lea Michele applied this waterproof Maybelline mascara in a Vogue video. “I also have this amazing Maybelline mascara. And the real thing for me with mascara for this show is that it just has to be waterproof, because there is a lot of sweating, there is a lot of crying.”

Was $14You Save 7%
On Sale: $13
See It!

Gemma Chan: Maybelline The Falsies Mascara

Gemma Chan
Getty Images

Gemma Chan told Allure, “I use Maybelline The Falsies Mascara, the one in the purple tube. I use the waterproof version, so it really holds the curl. Here’s my secret, though: I use the brush from an old Maybelline mascara, the Define-A-Lash formula. It works perfectly to separate and coat every single lash.”

Was $9You Save 11%
On Sale: $8
See It!

Paige DeSorbo: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Paige DeSorbo
Getty Images

On an Amazon Livestream, Paige DeSorbo said she uses the site’s number one bestselling mascara. “This one is the turquoise one, Lash Princess. I discovered these mascaras probably three years ago now, and I really do love them. They’re so affordable! I don’t even want to say cheap, but they are cheap. They’re so good.”

$5.00
See It!

