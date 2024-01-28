Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: It can be hard to muster up the motivation to go into the office on a good day, let alone a blistery cold winter morning. That’s why it’s important to find ways to cushion the commute and incentivize yourself to go in. Beyond grabbing yourself a delicious latte, finding chic and warm winter outfits to put pep in your step is a wise move.

However, there are tons of options on the market when it comes to winter fashion finds, so we scrolled through several pages of clothing just to find you the very best ones out there. In our roundup we found “old money-style” knit cardigans, sleek slacks and gorgeous gold jewelry – just to name a few! Keep scrolling to shop all of those finds (and more) to elevate your winter work wardrobe.

Take it from Us, these pieces will make going into office just a wee bit easier!

1. Easy Elegance: This sweater dress is an easy way to look chic without making a ton of effort — just $50!

2. Chunky Boots: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers say these boots “look rather expensive” and scored them “lots of compliments” — just $65!

3. Pretty Preppy: Buttons and horizontal stripes are a hallmark of preppy style, and that’s exactly what this cardigan embodies. It also comes in several other flattering shades such as khaki, white and black — was $37, now $30!

4. Gorgeous Gold: Shoppers have been “pleasantly surprised” to discover that this affordable gold necklace is also incredibly durable — was $15, now $14!

5. Trendy Trousers: Made in several neutral colors, shoppers say these pants have “nice draping,” “hide unwanted belly area” and boast “soft and flowy” fabric — just $33!

6. Silky Slip: Paired with knee-high boots and a beautiful blouse, this satin slip skirt is an easy way to elevate any outfit — just $39!

7. Trusty Trench: Made with large lapels, a maxi length and a fit and flare silhouette, make this trench coat your daily go-to for chicness and warmth — was $100, now $63!

8. Better Basic: With over 33,900 five-star ratings, shoppers rely on this fleece-lined bodysuit as their go-to everyday basic — was $40, now $20!

9. Statement Earrings: Sometimes the office is a little stiff, so bring some flair with chunky gold earrings — just $13!

10. Finishing Touch: Need it or not, a belt is one of those things which adds an extra touch of style to any outfit. We suggest you try these ones, which come in a pack of three neutral colors that will pair well with most of your closet — just $24!

11. Luxe Leather: Leather pants are an excellent go-to in any woman’s closet because of how surprisingly versatile they are. Giving edgy elegance, these pants seamlessly transition from the office to happy hour — was $43, now $40!

12. Staple Sweater: A perfect combo of cute and cozy, this short-sleeve sweater top will work flawlessly for office ‘fits from fall all the way through spring — just $37!

13. Extra Elegant: Almost any version of a tweed garment is an easy way to bring elegance to an outfit, and this one will do just that. It has large gold buttons and a cute cropped design that will team well with slacks and even denim — just $109!

14. She Means Business: By adding a simple tapered ankle, these pants have a more sophisticated feel to boost your boardroom confidence — just $39!

15. Crisp and Clean: Made with a stand-out white polo V-neck design, this fitted knit top adds a classy feel to your outfit — just $33!

16. Fitted & Faux: A basic pencil skirt is made ultra-chic thanks to this faux-leather style with a slim fit, midi length and smooth texture — just $27!

17. Must-Have Mules: The gold metal chain detail on the top of these mules gives them a luxe appeal shoppers say is “classy” and “timeless.”

