New York feels like Fairbanks, Alaska, at the moment — only without the northern lights and picturesque landscape. Truly, the only fun I’m having as I fight my way to the local bodega for oat milk is accessorizing for the weather: picking out different scarves, gloves and hats to shield my skin.

After all, in the fashion-forward city of New York, dressing stylishly and documenting the latest trends is not just a choice I enjoy but a literal part of my job. Below, I’ll share my favorite oversized scarves that double as office chair blankets, as well as winter hats and warm gloves that have become my new favorite accessories.

If the idea of wearing a unique hat seems daring (and I assure you, it’s not), let me recount a personal story. For the longest time, I hesitated to embrace hats — until I witnessed Jeff Goldblum confidently sporting a charming blue fedora onstage at the Paris Theater in New York. His simple desire to wear it made me question my own predispositions — and wasn’t that reason enough to make a change?

While I may not possess the same charm as Goldblum, I’ve decided to wear his confidence in the form of a hat on my own head, and it’s a decision I do not regret. Hats also shield you from the rain and cover up the messiest of hairstyles. So, let’s dive into the accessories I’ve chosen for warmth, confidence and style, shall we?

Hats

1. Best Overall: A practical yet stylish approach to staying warm — the trapper-esque fuzzy hat.

2. Unique: I love a classic beret, and since it feels French, I’d throw on a striped sweater with this one. You might as well go all in.

3. Editor’s Pick: Fight the cold in a cozy little lululemon beanie that hides your ever-growing roots.

4. Highly Recommended: This hat is a cost-effective entry point to a Goldblum hat. While it may not have a small feather on the brim, it does come in a beautiful midnight blue and keeps the snow out of your eyes.

5. Pure Fun: If you haven’t yet tried the bucket hat trend, this might be your chance. Get this one on sale for just $19!

6. Bonus Choice: Turn heads in this wide-brim felt hat. It pairs well with an oversized peacoat.

Scarves

7. Best Overall: You won’t find a better deal for the quality of this fuzzy UGG scarf in soft, muted pink. It’s like a warm hug that can be bought.

8. Unique: Ready for a trend? Try this puffer quilted scarf is made with plush, textured fleece fabric that folds easily around your neck.

9. Editor’s Pick: Cashmere scarves always have my name on them because of their quality and soft material. The material is always worth the splurge because it lasts!

10. Highly Recommended: If you’re looking for function, this affordable scarf is soft, chunky and swaddles you off-duty.

11. Pure Fun: Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and this two-toned red and pink scarf is the perfect accent piece for your outerwear.

12. Bonus Choice: If you’re going to a show in these frigid temps, you’ll want a pashmina. It creates an elegant covering around your shoulders and can be folded into a scarf when you leave.

Gloves

13. Best Overall: Equipped with touchscreen capabilities, these high-quality leather gloves are top-notch for all occasions.

14. Unique: These mittens have a removable flap so your fingers can text fast and furious without any material holding you back.

15. Editor’s Pick: These rechargeable heated electric gloves are sleek as well as warm and keep me going when severe weather is at my door.

16. Highly Recommended: Throw a snowball in these quick-drying technology and sweat-wicking gloves, perfect for staying warm.

17. Pure Fun: No glove left behind. Attach the included strap to your power mittens so you can keep them close around your neck when you slide them off.

