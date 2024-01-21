Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter is one of the best times to wear leather and suede pieces — literally! Further, With the season getting characterized by brisk winds and harsh temperatures, there are plenty of reasons to pull out these supple and warm garments.

Whether you fancy structured pieces or flowy separates, there are luxe-looking leather and suede pieces that suit everyone’s fancy. Nevertheless, we rounded up 21 of the most luxe-looking leather and suede pieces that won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!

Clothing

1. Motor Babe Vibes: Throw on this moto jacket and add a hard element to your look — just $100!

2. Puff It Up: This faux leather puff-sleeve jacket is perfect for any occasion — just $395!

3. Cozy Comfort: Pop on this faux suede belted trench coat and add a breezy finish — was $160, now just $80!

4. Matrix Vibes: This faux leather trench gives off sleek Matrix energy — just $169!

5. Clueless-Inspired: Although we’re not in the ’90s anymore, this faux leather jacket will make you feel like you are – just $80!

6. Oversized Structure: Try this oversized single breasted jacket for easy entry into the oversized trend — just $295!

7. Furry Realness: This faux leather trench coat is an easy winter option — just $80!

8. Cowgirl Essence: Pop on this cute faux-suede skirt for a chic, warm outfit — just $795!

9. Hot Mama: This suede moto jacket pairs well with jeans or trousers — just $198!

10. Office Casual: Try this faux leather a-line skirt for a versatile appearance — just $89!

11. Closet Staple: These faux leather pants will become your new wardrobe favorite — just $185!

12. Biker Trends: If you want a real leather option, grab this leather jacket — just $187!

13. Reptilian Chic: This faux leather tank bodysuit is a cute, fun that’ll add a pop of texture to any look — just $86!

14. Edgy Elegance: Get this faux leather zip dress for a business casual take — just $395!

Shoes and Accessories

15. Flutter, Flutter: Slide on this suede and feather embellished heel for a whimsical addition — just $198!

16. Everyday Essential: This quilted suede top handle bag can handle anything you throw at it — was $448, now just $314!

17. Glossy Elevation: For those moments, monogram patent pochette can hold you essentials and it’s super fashion forward — was $198, now just $139!

18. Support Black-Owned Businesses: If you want to support Black-owned businesses, this suede clutch by Liselle Kiss is a perfect choice — just $395!

19. Chunky Soles: Get these ankle boots for a steal — was $100, now just $67!

20. Off To The Races: Take yourself to the races in these equestrian boots — was $225, now just $200!

21. ’70s Nostalgia: Try this studded leather croissant shoulder bag for a fantastic hard and soft vibe — was $478, now just $148!