Revolve is a one-stop shop for all things designer . . . so what isn’t there to love? The store has everything from our favorite Golden Goose sneakers to Coach handbags and Gucci shades. If we had unlimited funds, there’s a good chance we’d shop exclusively at Revolve!

But we know, we know — shopping at Revolve is a splurge. If you want to wear designer brands on the regular, one of our favorite hacks is shopping sales, looking for items you’d want regardless of the sale status. That’s the key — no settling here!

To make things easier, we gathered 20 dresses, accessories and shoes that you’d probably want to splurge on anyway. Whether your vibe is quiet luxury, minimalist, Scandinavian or laid back and casual, there’s a steal of a deal waiting for you at Revolve. Read on!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you don’t have a fancy occasion on the agenda, you’re going to want to plan one just so you can wear this elegant asymmetrical gown. It has a ruched material that bunches throughout, a flattering fit that hides any lumps and bumps around the midsection.

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: Hurry! We’re pretty sure these weathered-looking kicks are going to sell out quickly. Made of leather, fur and rubber, these versatile Golden Goose sneakers pair with almost everything you have in your closet. You’ll be the trendiest gal in town (whatever town that is!).

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re going for bold, there’s no better way to nail the look than with some leopard-looking sunglasses. The shape of these sunglasses flatters almost all face shapes, making them the perfect gift for your BFF (or yourself). These are the ideal everyday sunglasses that you can wear to the beach, to work, to Target and everywhere in between!