Winter is the perfect time to wear all your favorite toasty fashion items — obviously! From fuzzy socks to cozy hoodies, now is the time to gravitate towards all the warm items. Ugg boots are a massively popular shoe style that is functional and stylish. We found a pair of trendy platform mini boots at Nordstrom that you will love!

The Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boot will probably become your favorite winter shoe! It has suede uppers and a moisture-wicking wool-blend lining for a comfy yet insulated option. Perhaps the main focal point of this style is the two-inch platform outsole outfitted with the brand’s signature treadlite material to give you traction. Also, this mini platform boot comes in three colors and has a 9-12 size range.

Get the Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boot for $170 at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Styling these height-defying shoes is easy because they’re so versatile! Due to their chunky platform sole, these boots work well with baggy jeans as well as skirts or cargo pants. For a casual look, pair them with cargos, a hoodie and a puffer jacket for an outfit that’ll keep you warm. Also, for a sportier twist, rock them with leggings and a quarter-zip pullover. I love these mini boots because they’re not as intrusive as tall Ugg boots, and they have the super chic platform sole, which adds height while allowing more traction as you walk.

Although Ugg has millions of fans worldwide, one Nordstrom reviewer gushed, “I have owned these for a year and cannot speak more highly of them. I’m in between sizes, and I got the bigger one. They feel perfect with socks. They’re warm, cozy, and so comfortable. I love the extra height. Besides the look, I think it also keeps the upper part of the shoe clean. I’ve worn these and only these for weeks on end. They’re still in fantastic shape.”

Another Nordstrom shopper noted, “I really wanted the ultra mini platform Uggs, but it’s nearly impossible to get them right now, so I purchased the classic. They are very hard to get into the first few times because of how narrow they are. But once on, they are so comfortable, and I like the classic length for heel comfort and support. I purchased the black, too, because I really wanted that color, originally! Definitely size down!! I am a 7.5 and decided to do a seven, and my toes still have wiggle room! I love them.”

One more Nordstrom reviewer added, “These shoes are great! This is such a fun twist on a classic! The other reviews that say these run large are incorrect. I bought my usual size nine (both in Uggs and other shoes), and they fit perfectly. As with all the Ugg Minis, using the tab on the back assists with getting the boots on and off. I don’t mind this, as it feels more secure to me.”

So, if you want a stylish and cozy pair of winter boots, this option from Ugg could be your new holy grail!

