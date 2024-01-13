Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re fully experiencing winter and all the frigid weather it brings, warm footwear is likely all you’re reaching for — and we get it! Whether it’s insulated or leather options, boots are an easy winter go-to. Ugg boots are a popular shoe style lauded for their comfort and insulation. If you’re not in the Ugg club yet, we found a seriously fashion-forward pair at Zappos that will capture your heart — and they’re 30% off right now!

Related: 17 of the Best Winter Boots for Every Type of December and January Occasion Let’s face it: you need a few pairs of good winter boots! Whether you need to stomp through the snow or make a grand appearance at an event, boots are the way to go! Finding the right pair for your needs can be time-consuming — and believe Us, we get it! But have no fear […]

The Ugg Classic Chillapeak Tall Boots are trendy and fashionable enough to become your new favorite winter boots. These beauties offer cow suede uppers and a soft sheepskin lining which provides a warm and comfy fit. They have a platform SugarSole EVA outsole for another stylish element, and boast sheepskin-lined uppers to elevate the aesthetic. Also, this boot comes in two colors and has a size range of 5 to 12.

Get the Ugg Classic Chillapeak Tall Boots for$196 (previously $280) at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

These tall Ugg boots are stylish and versatile enough to go with any of your winter attire. Not sure where to start? You can team them with sweatpants, leggings, joggers and a puffer jacket for a casual vibe. You can also throw them on with jeans and a sweater for a streamlined, cozy ensemble you can wear anywhere.

Ugg has millions of fans globally, but one Zappos reviewer fawned, “These boots are awesome and make me look taller! My shoe size is 7-7.5. For these, I decided to go one size up to an eight. I couldn’t believe my foot could ever fit in a size eight shoe. When the box arrived and I opened it, they looked ginormous! Well, I tried them on, and boy, was I wrong. My feet went in there, and the fit was PERFECT. People loooove these boots, and I looooove people loving them and the comfort. Oh my goodness! Get them, you’ll love them!”

Another Zappos reviewer added, “These boots are so cute, unique and comfortable. I usually wear a 6.5, but I ordered a seven and am so happy I did. With this style of boot, sometimes trying to slide on can be a challenge, but going up one-half size did the trick. Sometimes, I like to wear no socks or socks depending on if it’s a quick run out, but with these boots, either way, I’m good. You can dress them up or down. If you’re thinking about it, just do it.”

One more satisfied Zappos reviewer chimed in, “I have only been on the Ugg train for a couple of years due to TikTok popularizing mini Uggs. I have only had the Mini styles until I saw these and had to have them. They are even cuter in person! Also, the fur inside is so soft and thick feeling, with the sort of down type style they have adding thickness, which all feels amazing when wearing without socks like Ugg recommends! I have only worn them once out so far due to the temp. I wore them to an apple orchard with my sister and niece, the temp was a high of mid-50s, but these boots were too warm for that, which will be great for winter but sucks for this unseasonably warm fall.”

So, if you want a fluffy and cozy pair of boots to help you finish out winter strong, this pair may be your next holy grail!

See it: Get the Ugg Classic Chillapeak Tall Boots for $196 (previously $280) at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out Zappos sale for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us