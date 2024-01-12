Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Having a slew of handy garments in your arsenal that are always up for whatever’s on the calendar is such a handy life hack. Whether it’s hoodies, leggings or fuzzy socks, it’s important to stock your wardrobe with snuggle pieces. Joggers are an essential closet item everyone seems to live in lately, and finding the right pair for your needs is a necessity. With that in mind, we found a pair of joggers at Vuori designed with functionality and efficiency in mind — hurry and scoop them up while you can!

The Vuori Women’s Performance Joggers have the potential to become your new closet go-to. They feature an 89% recycled polyester and 11% elastane material composition which results in a breathable, flexible and comfy pair of joggers. The bottoms have an elastic waistband and stash pockets for functionality. Also, this option is moisture-wicking for an alternative that will keep you dry and cozy even in the wettest weather.

Get the Vuori Women’s Performance Joggers for just $94 at Vuori! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

This pair of joggers comes in 12 colors and boasts a XXS to XXL size range.

To style them, throw on your favorite sneakers and a hoodie for a casual, relaxed outfit. You can also rock them with a cozy pair of Uggs and a puffer jacket for a warm ensemble.

Vuori has blown up in recent years, amassing thousands of fans globally. Curious what they have to say? One reviewer proclaimed, “I now own four pairs of performance joggers, and I absolutely love the lake color. I’m 5’3”, 110 lbs, and the Xs fits perfectly. Joggers usually run long on me, but these hit a great spot on my ankle. They wash well (hang to dry), do not pill, and do not stretch out throughout the day. I’m a massage therapist and can wear them comfortably to work. I love them!”

Another happy Vuori customer added, “Great fit and extremely comfortable! The softest material I have ever worn. They are literally the only pants I want to wear now. So much so that I bought three more pairs in different colors.”

One Vuori customer gushed, “You will not regret purchasing them. They are the most comfortable pair of sweats that embellish your silhouette as well. I love wearing them to the airport. So soft! I own two pairs and wish I could get every color. Thanks Vuori!”

The moral of the story? If you want a versatile and cozy pair of sweatpants that are up for the challenges winter weather may bring, this option from Vuori may be the perfect fit — and that’s a fact!

