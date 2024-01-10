Look Well-Traveled With This Oversized and Cozy London Hoodie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The perfect oversized hoodie is like wrapping up with a big, warm blanket and walking around in it. Except it looks stylish on you and it isn’t dragging the cloud when you walk like a blanket would. They come in every color of the rainbow, and sometimes with prints, too. If you’ve been looking to grab your own graphic oversized hoodie for a while, we’ve got one that’s absolutely perfect for this season, down to the design.

Just because this hoodie fits loosely, that doesn’t mean it skimps on serious style. The one we found in particular is perfect for anyone who wants to fancy themselves a globetrotter, especially since it’s emblazoned with a destination’s name all across the back. It’s loud, proud, and perfect for lounging around the house, going out to run errands, or hanging out with the crew.

It comes in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles, all much cheaper than you might be expecting. And you can head on over to get it right now at Amazon!

Get the London Original Life Hoodie for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The London Original Life Hoodie is an eye-catching hoodie that you pull on, not zip up. It’s oversized, made of warm, soft polyester to keep you warm, but it has a very loud printed detail across the back. It proudly proclaims “LONDON” and “Original Life” beneath that. You can pretend you’ve been there if you haven’t, or shout to the world that you want to see the sights there someday.

What’s more, there are 21 different colors to choose from, with some that feature “LONDON” and some that say “California,” in case you’re more of a Cali girl instead. Each hoodie has huge pockets, puffy sleeves that end in elastic bands, and a length that lets you wear the hoodie as something like a tunic.

The best thing about this hoodie might very well be the price, though. You can get it, customized with the color you want, and in the size that you need, and it’s just $18. That’s cheaper than buying Starbies and a snack, and you’ll be super cute.

This hoodie is so new to Amazon that it doesn’t have any buyers clamoring to share their thoughts, but since you can buy one tailored to your liking in terms of design, color, and size, there’s no way you won’t love yours. There’s a lot of winter left, so better jump on it while you can at this price!

