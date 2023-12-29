Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A hoodie is a winter essential which offers plenty of versatility year-round. Think about it! There’s nothing in your wardrobe — outside of sweatpants or maybe your favorite pair of Ugg boots — that provides the same amount of warmth and comfort as a hoodie (especially if it’s oversized). If you’re in the market for a new oversized hoodie, we found the perfect pick you’ll want to wear during any season. And guess what? It’s 30% off at Amazon as part of their winter markdowns!

Related: 17 Comfy and Cozy Sweatshirts to Wear on Brisk Winter Days When you think of winter, you probably think of festive lattes, binge-watching movies and cuddling up with the coziest hoodie you can find. There are so many different styles of sweatshirts — in fact, there’s probably one to suit every single activity you have planned this season. Headed to a haunted house with your gal […]

The Trendy Queen women’s oversized hoodie relies on a 50/50 polyester and cotton blend for a trendy and comfy choice! It’s machine washable, oversized (obviously) and comes in 15 color options. All in all, this hoodie is ideal to wear during the colder months! Of course, it has an attached hood that will come in handy during wet winter days — or just bad hair mornings.

Get the Trendy Queen Women’s Oversized Hoodie for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change!

Although styling a hoodie is quite rudimentary in essence, you can effortlessly elevate your loungewear attire with a few small tweaks. Team this hoodie with leggings and boots for a warm and casual look, or rock it with sneakers for a sporty, on-the-go twist. Leggings are also a go-to choice because of their relaxed nature. There’s no harm in throwing on a pair and wearing this hoodie for an easy outfit — seriously!

Regarding this warmth-inducing, oversized hoodie, one Amazon reviewer said, “If you’re someone who loves to live in hoodies like me and have been on the hunt to find the perfect hoodie, I 100% recommend purchasing this hoodie. It is amazing, perfectly oversized, and super soft on the inside. I also love that it has a big hood (but there are so many drawstrings if that’s something you’re looking for). I considered sizing up because I like my hoodies to be oversized, but I ended up purchasing my regular size (medium), and it’s perfect. It’s very roomy but still fits really well. 10/10 purchase!”

Another Amazon reviewer chimed in, “The perfect hoodie for fall/winter. Thick and soft and warm. [It’s] the perfect oversized fit for leggings. [It] Washed up nicely and hung to dry. [The] Outside feels almost like a suede fleece. [It] Hardly shed when first washing it, like others I’ve purchased on Amazon. Amazing quality for a great price. [I] Ordered more colors because I love it so much!”

A final savvy shopper added, “Great look and feel. Very comfy. It uses quality material with a nice weight to it. [It] Runs very large, and I prefer a larger fit for a hoodie, but as a 5’6” 124 lbs woman, I could have used a small. I don’t blame the maker for this, but I would have had plenty of room with a small. [I’m] Going to enjoy it regardless.”

If you want a snug and cozy hoodie, this oversized variation may be your winter wardrobe warrior!

See it: Get the Trendy Queen Women’s Oversized Hoodie for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change!

Want a cozy hoodie, but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Trendy Queen here, and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us