When it comes to the Met Gala, many of Us talk about what celebrities are wearing on the Met steps but skip over the important details that go into creating each iconic celebrity’s look. Yes, their outfits and makeup are the centerpieces of the occasion. However, to look as flawless as they do once they hit those stairs, their skin must be prepped to perfection as well.

Sabrina Carpenter was one of many stars who stepped out for the Met Gala on May 6, 2024. Looking like a real life pop princess, Carpenter wore a beautiful strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta, Cinderella-inspired long blonde hair and fairytale-worthy makeup. Her skin looked so flawless and refreshed, it appeared doll-like — and we think it’s thanks to the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand. Her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez used the device on her skin beforehand in conjunction with the brand’s Activating Serum to “prep the skin to create a glowing foundation to the look.”

Like the name implies, the Solawave 4-in-1 red light therapy wand has four uses all in one device, claiming to reduce the appearance of fine lines, blemishes, puffiness and dark circles. It uses a galvanic current that promotes better absorption of skincare products, and red light therapy, which smooths out wrinkles and reawakens the skin. You simply add the activating serum or other skincare product of choice, then glide the compact device in upward and outward motions, making sure to cover every part of your face — and especially the areas that produce fine lines and wrinkles.

Carpenter’s is far from the only famous face that this therapy wand has seen up close. At this point, it’s been used for so many red carpet events, it might as well be a celebrity on its own. Reese Witherspoon posted to her Instagram Story that she used it ahead of the SAG awards. It’s also been used pre-award shows for other celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde.

The Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand is definitely a skincare investment, coming in at $169 on Amazon. However, unlike expensive creams and serums, it can be used for years on end. Plus, it’s sure to wake your skin up like espresso — Carpenter style!

See it: Get the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand for just $169 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

