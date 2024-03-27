Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re looking to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and puffiness, know that everyone — including celebs — is, too. Just as we all get occasional bloating or yawn when we’re tired, getting older is one of those things that everyone experiences regardless of whether you’re Nicole Kidman or Joe Schmoe. As we like to say, the stars are just like Us… in some ways!

Upon graduating from your twenties, your skin becomes a little less resilient; wrinkles begin to form, blemishes and discoloration become more noticeable and a rough night’s sleep will actually give you under-eye bags. But just because aging is inevitable doesn’t mean fine lines and puffiness are! Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Vanessa Hudgens and the aforementioned Nicole Kidman reportedly have a magic wand up their sleeves — today, it’s 44% off!

This skincare wand smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, depuffs the face, reduces the appearance of dark circles and boosts radiance, among other things. It combines four science-backed treatments to rejuvenate your skin, giving you a spa-like glow every single day. No wonder everyone’s talking about it!

Red light therapy is safe, non-invasive and radiance-boosting. The wand uses low-level wavelengths of red light to penetrate deep into the skin, smoothing out lines and wrinkles and giving your skin a youthful elasticity. Therapeutic warmth, another non-invasive treatment, works to soothe and renew the skin.

Low vibrations gently massage the face, a tried-and-true way to reduce puffiness. Facial massage therapy also improves circulation and lymphatic drainage, making it a triple-threat treatment! Lastly, this wand uses a galvanic current to energize the skin, allowing it to better absorb serums, moisturizers and creams; in other words, it makes the topical skincare products you already use work ten times better!

Most users see results after three weeks of consistent use, but some see results in as little as two. And in case you’re wondering, no — you don’t have to spend an hour a day using this wand. Believe it or not, three to five minutes a few times per week is enough to reap the benefits! It’s also rechargeable with a battery that lasts for up to 90 minutes, so you can use the wand for days on end without having to charge it.

Plus, it’s easy to incorporate this wand into your current skin routine — simply cleanse as usual with cleanser and water, apply a gel-based serum (the brand recommends this one) and glide the wand across your face. Try gliding it upward and outward across your forehead, cheeks, upper lip, under eyes, chin and neck if needed, taking care to avoid the thyroid. End by applying your favorite moisturizer to lock in the benefits.

So get ready to “spa-ify” your skincare routine like your favorite celebrities (and many of Us) do with this wand. Since it’s on sale, we think it’s a sign!

Get the Solawave Radiant Renewal Face Skincare Wand for $95 (originally $169) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

