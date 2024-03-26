Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s Women’s History Month and we’re all about power moves. Is there a bigger power move than rocking a two-piece business suit — especially one that comes in colors like Barbie pink and classy beige? We don’t think so! Whether you’re a corporate gal or simply love the finer things in life, you’re going to be all about this blazer vest and dress pants set.

The set features a V-neck vest that can be worn on its own or with a tank — note that the latter is recommended for office wear! Just like a traditional blazer, it has a smooth, lightweight material that can be ironed, lapels, a collar, a single button and two flap pockets. It also has a decorative chest pocket that adds to the professional flair!

Related: 13 Best Maxi Dresses to Flatter Your Midsection, Even When You're Bloated To be honest, we started transitioning our winter wardrobes to spring styles in February, but it’s finally a socially acceptable time to officially make the switch. Now that we’ve leaped the hurdle into spring, it’s time to embrace bright colors, floral patterns, lightweight fabrics and good vibes! It’s not quite warm enough for shorts and […]

On to the second piece of this flattering set: the pants. These business pants are secretly super comfortable — no tight buttons or squeezing of the midsection there! A palazzo style gives them a nice stretch around the waist and a wide-leg fit keeps them breathable. If you can’t already tell, the pants bring comfort while the top brings style — it’s a dynamic duo if you ask Us! As though we couldn’t love this set more, the combination of the top and bottom makes it ultra-versatile.

If you’re wearing this set to work or to a fancy dinner, you’re going to want to wear it with a white tank, bold jewelry, strappy heels and a clutch purse. This set would even be suitable as an outdoor wedding outfit. Since it doesn’t have sleeves, it’s great for late spring and early summer weather.

For a more casual look, the first thing that comes to mind is vacation; this set would be the perfect walking tour or out-to-dinner getup for a trip to Greece, Italy, France or another fashion-forward European city. You’ll leave a lasting fashion impression on any city you visit, no doubt! So if you start seeing handfuls of women rocking this suit, you’ll know who started it.

This set also pairs well with some sneakers for the day-to-day or with sandals for warmer temps. See what we mean about it being versatile? Whether you’re going for flirty or professional, you can style this set and make it your own. There are 14 different colors to choose from ranging from neutral khaki and black to bright colors like sky blue and bright green; you’re destined to find this high-fashion set in a color that suits your fancy . . . pun intended!

Get the Prettygarden Two Piece Sleeveless Business Casual Set for $65 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other two-piece business suits on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!