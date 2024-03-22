Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Looking at celebrities’ flawless skin, we assume their picture-perfect appearance on the red carpet comes from having access to the best estheticians in Hollywood and the most luxurious spas. And while that’s partially true, it’s also because they use a device that’s actually totally accessible to Us all. Insert: the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand, a red light therapy device used by Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Lil Nas X, Vanessa Hudgens and more, according to Page Six.
This four-in-one red light therapy device is a true multitasker. It emits red light therapy, which is scientifically proven to reduce the appearance fine lines and wrinkles, while simultaneously producing a galvanic current, which may help promote better absorption of skincare products. It also provides therapeutic warmth, helping to soothe skin and reduce under-eye circles, and a facial massage, which may reduce puffiness and increase skin radiance. It’s a fast-acting skin-saver, whether you’re heading to the red carpet or the local coffee shop!
The award-winning and celeb-approved wand is also super compact and easy to use. It would easily fit into most purses, being that it’s thin and around eight inches long. For best results, the brand recommends using it after cleansing skin and in conjunction with the Activating Serum. You can simply glide the wand slowly over problem areas such as forehead wrinkles or smile lines, or you can give your full face a boost. It just takes five minutes a day, three times a week, for two weeks to start seeing results!
Not only is this tool loved by celebrities, it’s also become a cult-favorite for shoppers too. In the last month alone, it’s been bought by 2,000 Amazon shoppers. Taking to the review section, shoppers say the wand has given their skin a “radiant glow” that they hadn’t seen in years.
“The facial massager function is my favorite,” they said. “It’s so relaxing and helps to relieve tension in my face after a long day. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my skin’s overall texture and tone since I started using the wand regularly.”
Ready for celebrity-approved flawless skin? You can find the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand right now on Amazon. Witherspoon, Sweeney, and Kidman all agree, it’s worth the investment in your skin.
