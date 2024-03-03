Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as a weekly facial would be a dream for the skin, our bank account cries even at the thought. But there are still ways to get spa-like skin treatments in the comfort of your own home — and for a fraction of the price!

Trust Us, you’ll want to take the $9 out of your bank account for this pack of 20 under-eye patches from Célor. Currently on sale for 55% off, you can now save on these under-eye patches. Over 50,000 have been sold on Amazon in the last month alone!

Get the Célor Under-Eye Patches (originally $20) on sale for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Just as an esthetician knows what to do to give us our dreamiest, clearest, most glowy skin, these patches know exactly how to restore our under-eye area. They contain skin-enhancing ingredients like collagen, chamomile extract and castor oil to hydrate and plump skin while bringing a youthful glow to the under eyes. They can be used at home or on the go, and it takes just minutes to see results.

These patches are entrusted by at least 11,600 shoppers who have given them a five-star review. They’ve been found to decrease puffiness and brighten their under eyes. One shopper, who said they’d seen a “remarkable difference” in the puffiness and brightness of their own under eyes, called these patches a “true treasure.”

“The patches are soothing, easy to apply, and stay put without slipping,” they said. “Each pack comes with plenty of patches, making it an incredible value for the price. They’ve become an essential part of my skincare routine, offering luxury spa vibes right at home.”

Perfect for waking up with a hangover or after a sleepless night, these under-eye patches can make it look like you’ve been sufficiently hydrated and well rested. Though they’re technically meant for the under eyes, they’re also dual purpose and can be used in other places where you need extra hydration, such as on laugh lines or forehead wrinkles. Get them on sale now!

See it: Célor Under-Eye Patches (originally $20) on sale for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more under-eye patches here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

