Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it — days when we hit the snooze button a few too many times are just inevitable. No matter how early we go to bed or plan ahead the night before, sometimes our sleepiness can get the best of us. This leaves us scrambling to get ready when we realize how little time is left.

One way to relieve some stress on chaotic mornings is to have a few fashion pieces in your arsenal that you know you can throw on and proceed to be out the door in a snap. If you need help finding some of those illustrious fashion finds, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up 17 spring-ready styles you can reach for when you have under five minutes to get ready. Best of all, they will all result in a fabulous ‘fit!

Related: 9 Gorgeous Nightgowns We’re Wearing as Dresses This Spring We think everyone here shares a love of loungewear and sleepwear. In the winter, it’s pretty easy to take your at-home cozies into the real world, especially when they’re hidden underneath a long puffer coat. So, are we doomed to “real” clothing when the weather warms up? Of course not! We’re on a mission this […]

1. A Bestseller: With over 3,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, we know this romper is perfect in a pinch — but also for everyday wear — was $33, now $27!

2. A Simple Slay: Save yourself from spending time matching an outfit together thanks to this chic monochrome matching set from Marbl that features a wrap design, ruched details and a pointed collar — $173!

3. Decked Out in Denim: Want to wear jeans but don’t have the time to plan an outfit? Opt for this denim jumpsuit from Abercrombie that can be swiftly teamed with sandals or tennis shoes — $120!

4. Beautiful Babydoll: This babydoll dress gives the appearance that you spent time getting ready, but really can be thrown on in 30 seconds — $80!

5. Romping Around: Perfect for picnics in the park or a trip to the farmer’s market, this wrap romper will pair well with slides or flip-flops — $148!

6. Easy Elegance: Running late for a date? Throw on this gorgeous Michael Costello mini dress that features a cut-out waist, ruffled skirt, deep V-neckline and long flowy sleeves — $198!

7. Perfect Puff Sleeve: Flatter your curves without even trying with this fit-and-flare mini dress that has a gathered waist, cute button closures on the front and a V-neckline – $70!

8. Easy and Breezy: Pair this linen jumpsuit with sandals for outdoor brunches or heels for a summer evening concert — $110!

Related: 17 Spring Skirts That Secretly Come With Built-In Shorts Have you heard the news? Skirts are slowly replacing going-out tops as the signature statement piece of 2024. If you’re like Us, this is both cause for celebration and concern. We love showing off our legs as much as the next gal, but short skirts can be a straight shot to a wardrobe malfunction. Risky business, […]

9. Pretty in Pink: A Revolve bestseller, this Show Me Your Mumu pink utilitarian romper is dreamy for all of your springtime plans — $168!

10. Day to Night: This chic, sleeveless mock neck dress from Enza Costa works both as a work dress and an evening dress — $225!

11. Black Beauty: This black A-line midi dress from Showpo is great for when you want to look chic but have no idea what to wear — $70!

12. Off-Duty Dress: This casual knit dress can easily go from lounging around the house to work with sneakers for a quick coffee with friends — was $30, now $15!

13. Sweet and Cute: This pull-over dress is easy to throw on but has cute ruffled sleeves, a V-neckline and a tiered skirt — $39!

14. Real Relaxed: This relaxed, short-sleeve button-up midi dress comes in so many cute spring-inspired colors and patterns — $47!

15. Pleats, Please! Featuring pleats on both the bodice and skirt, this midi dress from Banana Republic has an ultra-chic yet simple design that’s easy to wear — $150!

16. Fabulously Flowy: With its ruffled neckline, flowy skirt, puffy sleeves and midi length, this dress from Free People works for both date night and family beach days — $118!

17. Minimalist Chic: This striped dress from J.Crew feels like a comfy knitted shirt but gives French-girl-chic vibes in a snap — $98!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us