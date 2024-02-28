17 Spring Skirts That Secretly Come With Built-In Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you heard the news? Skirts are slowly replacing going-out tops as the signature statement piece of 2024. If you’re like Us, this is both cause for celebration and concern. We love showing off our legs as much as the next gal, but short skirts can be a straight shot to a wardrobe malfunction. Risky business, indeed!

Well, now we have even better news: We just found 21 skirts with built-in shorts so you don’t have to sacrifice style for mobility. Bend, snap, stretch and strut in these comfy-chic skorts! Some of the skorts on this list are purely streetwear, while others are activewear. Hit a hole in one or serve lewks while serving in tennis dressed in this athletic attire! Plus, pleated skirts and tennis skirts are trending right now.

Shop these top-rated skorts below!

Mini Skorts

This high-waisted pleated A-line skort is giving varsity vibes! Posh and preppy, this classic style would look adorable with a tucked-in sweater, tee or tank.

Was $30 You Save 27% On Sale: $22 See It!

Midi Skirts

Swing into spring in this flowy midi skort with a high-low hem. Made from stretchy Spandex-blend material, this skirt features a flattering cross wrap, an elastic waistband and built-in shorts with pockets.

$29.00 See It!

Tennis Skorts

Game, set, match! Available in plenty of pastel colors (as well as your basic neutrals), this pleated tennis skirt will elevate your sporty style. The built-in shorts even have a pocket to store your tennis balls.

$38.00 See It!

Golf Skorts

Bring your A-game to the golf course with this lightweight skort by The Gym People! Designed with a thick, durable waistband for comfortable tummy control, two side pockets and two inner shorts pockets, this skirt is flattering and functional.

$26.00 See It!