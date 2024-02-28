Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to plan for all the impending weddings, parties and other social gatherings that require a fresh fashion moment. Whether you need a new dress, trousers, blouse or heels for spring 2024, now is the time to get a jumpstart on finding breezy, comfy options on sale. Do you need a new flouncy dress to do it all in? We found a bold and elevated maxi dress that can withstand any upcoming spring occasion — and it’s 52% off right now!

Related: 21 Flattering, Slimming Dresses That Come With Pockets All of these dresses are not only super flattering for tons of different body types, they have handy pockets included — details

The Nine.Eight women’s flutter sleeve maxi dress will help you transition into spring in an effortlessly chic way. The relaxed pick features a 100% polyester fabrication for a sturdy and breathable choice. Also, it comes with a V-neckline and a high-low hemline for a bit of drama. Swoon!

Get the Nine.Eight Women’s Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress for $13 (was $28) at Walmart!

To style this flowy dress, you can either let the frock do all of the talking or allow your accessories to get in on a piece of the action. For instance, you can team this dress with a pair of sharp stilettos and a bold handbag for an edgy take on spring’s feminine aesthetic. Also, you can rock it with sandals and a laid-back sun hat for a summer-ready vibe. This dress is ideal for any upcoming spring event that requires a little more energy and extravagance!

Additionally, the beauty of this garment is how simple and refined it is — it allows you to have a little fun with the styling process! Further, this maxi comes in seven colors and has an XS to XXXL size range, making it a solid choice for a wide variety of shoppers.

With regards to this eye-catching dress, a happy Walmart shopper gushed, “This dress is beautiful. As a hi-low, faux wrap dress, the back drags the ground as I am only 5’3,” but I am hoping wearing it with wedges will help. I cannot wait for a date night to wear it.” One more Walmart shopper noted, “This dress is super cute and fits really well.”

Overall, spring calls for reinvention and revitalization — and having a chic dress can help you do just that. Grab this one from Walmart while it’s on sale for a score you’ll never want to take off!

See it: Get the Nine.Eight Women’s Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress for $13 (was $28) at Walmart!

Want to see some other options available at Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Nine.Eight here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us