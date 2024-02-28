Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
With spring just around the corner, it’s time to plan for all the impending weddings, parties and other social gatherings that require a fresh fashion moment. Whether you need a new dress, trousers, blouse or heels for spring 2024, now is the time to get a jumpstart on finding breezy, comfy options on sale. Do you need a new flouncy dress to do it all in? We found a bold and elevated maxi dress that can withstand any upcoming spring occasion — and it’s 52% off right now!
The Nine.Eight women’s flutter sleeve maxi dress will help you transition into spring in an effortlessly chic way. The relaxed pick features a 100% polyester fabrication for a sturdy and breathable choice. Also, it comes with a V-neckline and a high-low hemline for a bit of drama. Swoon!
Get the Nine.Eight Women’s Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress for $13 (was $28) at Walmart!
To style this flowy dress, you can either let the frock do all of the talking or allow your accessories to get in on a piece of the action. For instance, you can team this dress with a pair of sharp stilettos and a bold handbag for an edgy take on spring’s feminine aesthetic. Also, you can rock it with sandals and a laid-back sun hat for a summer-ready vibe. This dress is ideal for any upcoming spring event that requires a little more energy and extravagance!
Additionally, the beauty of this garment is how simple and refined it is — it allows you to have a little fun with the styling process! Further, this maxi comes in seven colors and has an XS to XXXL size range, making it a solid choice for a wide variety of shoppers.
With regards to this eye-catching dress, a happy Walmart shopper gushed, “This dress is beautiful. As a hi-low, faux wrap dress, the back drags the ground as I am only 5’3,” but I am hoping wearing it with wedges will help. I cannot wait for a date night to wear it.” One more Walmart shopper noted, “This dress is super cute and fits really well.”
Overall, spring calls for reinvention and revitalization — and having a chic dress can help you do just that. Grab this one from Walmart while it’s on sale for a score you’ll never want to take off!
