We think everyone here shares a love of loungewear and sleepwear. In the winter, it’s pretty easy to take your at-home cozies into the real world, especially when they’re hidden underneath a long puffer coat. So, are we doomed to “real” clothing when the weather warms up?

Of course not! We’re on a mission this year to blend the two worlds together so we can feel cuter at home and comfier while out (and vice versa). We may be putting the fleece-lined sweat sets away, but this is a time for nightgowns to shine. We found a handful of gorgeous nightgowns you can buy that nail current trends while keeping you cool and comfortable. Prices range from $12 to $168!

P.S. Worried about a potential (and unintentional) see-through moment? Start by picking up a nude slip!

Eileen West Lace-Trim Cotton Lawn Ballet Nightgown

We can’t take our eyes off this delicate, ultra-feminine nightgown. It touches on both the coquette and the prairie trend, bringing them together to create a perfect piece. It even has a bow — the cherry on top! Grab this piece in either solid white or white with blue flowers!

$78.00 See it!

Rya Collection Charming Halter Nightgown

We bet you not a single person would ever guess that this silky dress is actually a nightgown. This halter-neck, open-back frock is beautiful enough even for weddings. If you’re a bride, you’ll definitely want to check out the white version, but it also comes in black!

$130.00 See it!

Hanes Wear Around Nightshirt

Keep it simple now! This ultra-affordable, 100% cotton nightshirt is like an enhanced version of a basic T-shirt dress. Its sleeves and hem are a little longer, the fit is a little roomier and there’s even a tear-away tag. It comes in eight colors and should fit all sizes up to 3XL!

$16 You Save 25% On Sale: $12 See it!

The 1 for U Cotton Victorian Nightgown

While this piece has all of the elements we love to see in a pretty nightgown — lace, florals, a loose fit etc. — we would never look at it and think, “nightgown.” Instead, we’re thinking garden party. Picnic. Walk through the park. Sidewalk brunch. Ice cream date. You get the idea. It comes in seven colorways!

$48.00 See it!

Lauren Ralph Lauren His Shirt Sleepshirt

How about a little designer action? This Lauren Ralph Lauren sleep dress can and should be taken out on the town. Try it with socks and lug-sole loafers for a city-chic vibe or with high-top sneakers and a crossbody for a casual-cool look. Grab it in a blue or pink stripe design!

$62.00 See it!

Vidifid Victorian Princess Style Nightgown

You’ll feel like a woodland fairy princess in this long-sleeve, enchanting nightgown. It’s flowy and magical, and surprisingly, shoppers actually report that it’s not see-through! The only thing you might have trouble with is choosing just one color — it comes in numerous!

$35.00 See it!

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home has been blurring the lines between sleepwear and regular clothing for years, and famously so. The brand’s most iconic Nap Dress is the Ellie, which is “soft, comfortable and pretty enough to wear all day and night.” I actually wore the white version of this dress to my courthouse wedding! It currently comes in 19 variations!

$168.00 See it!

Zexxxy Ruffle Cotton Nightgown

It’s hard not to instantly fall for this breezy nightgown. And we’re not stopping you! There’s so much to love about this lightweight piece, starting with the star: the combination ruffle straps/neckline. Float around the room in this beauty and you’ll be turning heads. Available in eight colorways!

$30.00 See it!

Yoswd House Dress Nightgown

This snap-front dress is suitable for sleeping, movie marathons and enjoying the beautiful spring weather! Slip a skinny belt around the waist to really pull the look together. You could even wear it with a pair of heels. Grab it in one of 17 colorways!

$25.00 See it!