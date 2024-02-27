Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Comfortable bras? Sounds like an oxymoron to Us. Bras are well-known for their uncomfortable, ill-fitting designs. But a stereotype does not always prove true.

Floatley has been one of our favorite bra brands for years, creating velvety-soft, cloud-like bras that bust down your expectations like a wrecking ball. We love the cozy, everyday Floatley bras so much — but what about when it comes to a little lift?

Get the Floatley To the T-Shirt Wireless Lift Bra (originally $42) marked down to just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

This bra is designed with 3D pad inserts, delivering a push-up effect for smaller sizes and a natural lift for larger busts. The innovative W cradle design of the underband also offers enhanced shaping and support.

You can also expect wireless comfort to help you feel like nothing’s there, as well as an invisible neckline so it looks like nothing’s there. “What bra?” That’s the Floatley effect.

This Lift bra even adds on embedded elastic gel wings on its smoothing back bands to provide a secure grip, holding it properly in place so you can truly forget about it as you live your life!

This wireless bra, which has an adjustable hook-and-eye closure in back, is made with four-way-stretch fabric to help the material move with you instead of against you, as we experience with most other brands. If we could make a list of everything we’d want in a bra, we’d simply paste down this Floatley find’s Amazon link.

This bra is currently available in three colors on Amazon: Black, Moonlight and Agate Grey. It comes in sizes S-XXL. Not sure which size will best correlate with your band/cup size? There are multiple size charts in the photos to help you out so you can feel sure about your purchase!

