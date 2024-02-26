Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve always admired those people who look like a million bucks at the airport. I’m the type of person who will roll up 10 minutes before my flight boards, barefaced in leggings and a sweatshirt. People can change, though! This year I want to put in a little more effort on travel days… beyond simply brushing my hair. Now I won’t be doing a full face of makeup before take off, but I do want to level up my flight fashions — and the easiest way to do so without sacrificing comfort is by slipping into a cute tracksuit.

The best travel tracksuits are roomy, soft and versatile — it should be something that you could potentially wear once you arrive to your destination or on any old lounge day. After scrolling through Amazon’s endless options, the Anrabess women’s two-piece tracksuit caught my eye for the above reasons and so much more. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it’s also on sale!

Get the Anrabess Women’s 2 Piece Tracksuit for just $60 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This pajama-like two-piece set is comprised of flattering sweatpants and an oversized half zip made from a blend of rayon, polyester and spandex. This combination creates a cushiony yet breathable fabric that will keep you nice and cozy in chilly airplane cabins. It also happens to be incredibly durable. Shoppers mention that it maintains its softness through multiple wash cycles. “I’ve washed this set three times already, and it still looks and feels as great as it did when I first got it,” one reviewer raves. “The color hasn’t faded, and there’s been no pilling or loss of softness.”

Another important feature for traveling is pockets, and this suit has some sturdy ones. When rushing through large airport terminals, it’s imperative to have a compartment that can securely hold my phone and passport. The deep pockets in the pants can hold a wide variety of items without making the whole garment feel weighed down.

I’ll admit that an additional factor that initially interested me in this set was the color options! I’m a sucker for anything green, and this is offered in two rich green hues, along with staple neutrals like black, brown and tan.

Even with all the quality features, this review is what really sold me on the tracksuit: “I travel a great deal of the time and having something comfortable and fashionable is just what I need,” one happy customer writes. “I’ve purchased the Spanx brand and this one is very comparable in style and comfort for less.

I think it runs large so you might want to size down. I would recommend this set.”

With this, I can’t wait to be strutting through the airport in style. Maybe now my fantasy of experiencing a meet-cute on a flight will come true — all thanks to this comfy and fashionable set.

