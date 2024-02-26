Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
No matter how many times you travel throughout the year, nailing down the ideal airport outfit is somehow always a struggle. It’s tough to find something that’s effortlessly chic and also comfortable for sitting for hours and walking throughout the airport. Luckily, we found a stylish lounge set that strikes a balance between the two and is currently just $37 on Amazon — seriously!
In addition to being the perfect partnership of cozy and chic, this two-piece waffle knit lounge set from Deep Self also makes putting together an outfit so much easier and less stressful — a major bonus, as travel days are usually chaotic enough to begin with. No more rummaging around the closet to find the sweats you haven’t seen in months — this sleek set is all you need!
Get the Deep Self Two-Piece Waffle Knit Lounge Set for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.
The top of the set has an oversized, shacket-like design and includes a pointed collar, two large pockets on each side of the upper chest and a button-up closure. The bottoms have a comfortable wide-leg silhouette, an elastic waistline and piping that extended up the middle of each leg. To add to the comfort factor, each piece of the set is made from waffle knit, polyester material that’s lightweight, breathable and stretchy.
It comes in several classic color options such as cream, blue and brown — each of which will pair well with a tank or bralette underneath and your most comfortable tennis shoes or sandals. And though the set looks fantastic worn together, both the top and bottoms function fabulously as separates as well — the top is great with jeans, and the bottoms can link with your favorite sweatshirt.
Take the stress of finding the perfect travel outfit off of your to-do list by upgrading your wardrobe with the Deep Self two-piece waffle knit lounge set. The best part? It won’t take away from your vacation budget. The set, which includes both pieces, is just $37 at Amazon!
