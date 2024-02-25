Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love clothing that offers a sense of duality. Whether it’s a blouse that you can wear during informal and formal moments or structured trousers and skirts that also work, finding clothing that can do all is crucial. If you’re looking for a new closet addition, we have you covered. We found a cute and simple high-waisted skirt we’re sure you’ll love and never want to take off — and it’s only $31 right now at Amazon!

The BTFBM High Waisted Maxi Skirt is a great piece to add to your closet for spring because it’s so versatile. This skirt features a 97% cotton and 3% elastane fabrication for a stretchy but sturdy fit. Also, it has two decorative pockets for a fashionable flair.

Get the BTFBM High Waisted Maxi Skirt for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this sleek skirt, you could throw on pumps and an easy top for a look that works well during office hours and long after. Or, you can rock it with a cute tweed-like jacket, a T-shirt and sneakers for a streamlined, sporty vibe. It will lend a refined look to any outfit due to its high waist design and sharp slit. Further, this option comes in eight colors and has a S to XXL size range.

While discussing and reviewing this edgy skirt, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “The material is thicker than I expected but in a good way. It’s high-quality and a very cute skirt. I got the pink, which I love.”

Another Amazon shopper added, “A baddie skirt!!! This is NOT Your teacher’s long skirt!! This front split is giving! I wore this on a date night and got plenty of compliments. I’m a size 12 in jeans and got a large. I normally wear large bottoms, so they fit true to size. I love the dark green! The front split allows for easy walking! AN EASY YESSSS!”

One more Amazon reviewer said, “I really like this skirt. It’s a casual, well-made option and looks good with boots. I recommend it.”

So, if you want a versatile skirt that’ll keep you feeling breezy and looking chic, then this high-waisted option could be perfect for you!

