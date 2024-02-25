Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Chances are you have heard about the rich mom trend and know what it is! And if not, we’re here to help! In late 2023 and early 2024, TikTok ran rampant with a “rich mom” trend that basically focuses on sleek and elegant aesthetics accompanied by “quiet luxury” themed accessories. So, basically, it’s a fashion trend centered around neutral tones and flowy silhouettes! Sweaters fit right in with this trend, too! We found an easy sleeveless mock neck sweater you’ll find plenty of uses for — and it’s only $25 right now at Amazon, but you can get it for $18 by using the coupon on the product page!

The Saodimallsu Women’s Short Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater is a luxe-looking piece that no one will suspect you spent less than $30 for! It features an 87% viscose and 13% nylon fabrication for a durable and breathable option that won’t feel binding or restricting. This top has a relaxed and casual vibe that can help you nail the rich mom trend effortlessly! Further, this sweater comes in five colors and has a S to XL size range.

Get the Saodimallsu Womens Short Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this sweater, wear your favorite jeans and pumps for a minimal and simple take. Or, you could rock it with a frilly skirt and knee-high boots for an edgy and elevated moment. But, if you’re trying to nail the rich mom trend, then you could pair it with a billowing trouser and sleek heels, along with flashy accessories for an elegant and polished look.

This sweater is truly versatile enough to help you look stylish and sophisticated without much fuss — and it will help you slay more trends that will come along this year because of how minimal it is!

Although this option does not have reviews, you can rest assured that you’re making a good decision. The brand is known for creating breathable, comfy and soft pieces, and this sweater doesn’t deter from this reputation. We love other sweaters from the brand that have great reviews, too. So don’t walk, but run rather and add this to your cart!

Although winter is almost over, there’s still time to invest in a flexible sweater that can help you look chic while you accomplish any and everything!

