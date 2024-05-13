Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s there not to love about dresses? Chunky knit fabrics and turtleneck designs are perfect for staying warm during the fall and winter. Lightweight dresses are an easy outfit choice as spring transitions into summer. From airy Bohemian chic styles to versatile pieces you can wear from work to brunch, there are dresses for every occasion possible.

If you’re looking for a transitional dress to add to your spring collection, head right over to Amazon. Not only does Amazon Essentials have several eye-catching spring dresses, but they’re affordable too. Right now, you can snag a shopper-approved midi dress on sale for just $7!

Shoppers say the Amazon Essentials Midi Dress is “perfect for summer” and they’re right! It’s made from stretchy and drapey rayon stretch fabric that smooths. This lightweight dress has a sleeveless, V-neck design and a slight slit at the hem. The dress also comes in a sustainably sourced option made from 95% rayon and 5% elastane. It comes in 11 shades in women’s sizes XS through XXL.

There’s no denying how comfortable this dress is, but it’s super versatile too. Pair it with a denim jacket and canvas sneakers when you’re in the mood to keep things casual. Team this dress with heels and a blazer to dress for a sophisticated touch. You can even rock it with flat sandals or chunky wedges.

If you ask Amazon shoppers, this dress is a must-have. “[The] price was ridiculously low so I was skeptical. But it was a great find,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The neckline is exactly what I like, the fabric feels good. [It’s the] perfect basic black dress for summertime. You might want to buy two,” the shopper continued.

Another skeptical shopper shared similar sentiments. “I took a chance on this dress,” they began before adding, “I’m glad I did. According to the shopper, the dress is “lightweight and form fitting.” Best of all? “The color is just like the picture. It can be dressed up or down.” This shopper revealed they “bought two more in different colors,” before confirming that it’s their go-to summer dress.

There’s nothing like snagging a versatile find you can dress up or down, especially for a great price. Treat yourself to a stunning closet essential, courtesy of this midi dress. Be sure to snag it while it’s on sale for $7!

