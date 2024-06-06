Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel welcomed twins, son Cooper and daughter Maya, back in April, they revealed to The Shade Room on Thursday, June 6.

“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico,” explained Sidibe, 41. “Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

Sidibe announced her pregnancy in February but has kept quiet about her babies since giving birth. Now that Sidibe is ready to open up about her kids, she’s clearly enamored with them both.

“They’re both extremely strong and hilarious, though they have yet to really interact with each other,” she said. “Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she’s about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions. They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad.”

The actual birth, Sidibe explained, took the couple by surprise.

“We originally were going in for a routine appointment, only to be told the twins would be coming later that day and not when originally planned,” she said.

The new parents shared a series of family photos with The Shade Room, all showing a happy mom and dad with their onesie-clad twins.

“We’re excited for outfits and getting them dressed up, for sing-alongs, trips and to explore, and raising them to be good people,” Sidibe said.

She added that her best advice to parents of twins would be to “get them on the same schedule. It’s a must!”

Although Sidibe has been quietly enjoying her first two months of motherhood, she’s shown nothing but excitement since announcing she was pregnant with twins.

“We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” she wrote via Instagram in February while announcing the news. “Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Sidibe and Frankel met in 2019 on the dating app Raya, with their first date lasting “more than seven hours,” Frankel told Brides. He proposed in November 2020 and, though Sidibe said they were planning on a spring 2023 wedding, they got married in 2021.

Sidibe didn’t reveal the news until a December 2022 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she said. “I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

She added that even though the two were officially married “at the kitchen table” the year before, they still planned on having a bigger ceremony at a later date.