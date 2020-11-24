Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Brandon Frankel After More Than 1 Year of Dating

Off the market! Gabourey Sidibe is engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel after dating for a year and a half.

The Empire star, 37, shared the big news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 24, posting a video of her and her fiancé showing off her diamond ring.

“Hi,” Sidibe says in the video before Frankel pops up behind her and says “hi” as well. The Oscar-nominated actress proceeded to reveal her ring as Frankel screamed, “Ah, I put a ring on it. We’re engaged!”

The American Horror Story alum also gushed about the engagement alongside a photo of her new bling.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she wrote via Instagram. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever.”

Sidibe called the Cameo talent manager the “funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist” before telling her fans that Frankel has even “made up a song for when I put my bonnet on at night” and knows how to put her at ease.

“The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy,” she continued. “He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Frankel shared a series of photos from the proposal on his Instagram page, revealing he recruited his cat to help ask Sidibe to be his wife. One photo showed the furry feline with a charm around its neck that read, “Will you marry my daddy?” while another snap featured the newly engaged couple smiling with joy.

“I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said ‘YES!’ So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known,” he wrote. “I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a 💍 on it. Love you to the moon and back.”

The couple received well wishes from celebrities including Vivica A. Fox and Janelle Monae.

“WOWZERS!! CONGRATULATIONS #LOVEWINS 🤩🖤💖🤗,” Fox, 56, commented on her Empire costar’s post.

Monae, who is stars in Antebellum with the bride-to-be, added, “My favs !!!!! Congrats my loves !!!!”

