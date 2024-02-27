Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Brandon Frankel.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe, 40, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, while sharing photos from a Babylist event. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Frankel, 39, shared his wife’s post on his own feed, while adding several shots from the Babylist event on his Instagram Stories.

“Now y’all know why I’ve been putting in extra hours on the arms,” he captioned a snapshot of himself lifting a Doona car seat.

Sidibe and Frankel announced their engagement in November 2020 before quietly getting married in 2021. They didn’t publicly reveal that they tied the knot until one year later, when Sidibe dropped the big news during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in December 2022.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them — I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago,” the Precious actress said, explaining that she never wanted a traditional wedding.

While she’s kept the details of their nuptials under wraps, Sidibe teased her vision for the big day during an interview with Brides in May 2022, which included no bridal party and nothing done in the “traditional way.”

“Our relationship is very much on our terms, and I want it to be fun, like a true party,” she said at the time, noting that she was focused on their partnership. “To me, weddings are very different from marriage and partnership. I think I always, always wanted there to be a partner in my life, [but] I didn’t know what he was going to look like or what he was going to be like at all.”

Sidibe admitted it was hard to picture finding Mr. Right after her past romances. “I just couldn’t fathom what [the right] partner for me actually felt like,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine dating someone I actually liked. Turns out, totally possible! So, I’m really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner.”