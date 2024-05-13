Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some of my favorite memories from adolescence happened during sleepovers. Slumber parties — with all of the endless giggles, silly nonsense and sleepless nights — are the epitome of girlhood. Little did I know that the sleepovers would only get better as I headed into adulthood.

Related: Hit the Hamptons in These 11 Rich Mom Summer Styles Summer House is my comfort show. Unlike fierce competition series or even the dramatic Housewives franchise, this Bravo TV show feels much more laidback and lax. Every time Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula lounge in bed instead of going out, I feel seen. Stars — they’re just like Us. But beyond the lifestyle, there’s the location […]

Now that my friends and I have our own money, our slumber parties have gotten even more extravagant. We splurge on international trips together, gorgeous hotels and, of course, matching pajamas. No girls trip or weekend sleepover is complete without the matching PJs, and my friend group isn’t the only one to think so. Pajama sets have become a must-have for celebrity sleepover celebrations!

The stars don’t just choose any old pajama sets to traipse around in with their friends, though. Eberjey sets have become the standard for Hollywood’s elite, including Jessica Alba. The actress flew six of her closest friends to Mexico for a girls’ getaway to celebrate her 43rd birthday. While there, she outfitted her squad in the Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short and Silk Long PJ Sets.

Get the Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set at Eberjey!

Silk pajamas are a luxurious way to elevate any sleepover, and according to Alba, Eberjey makes some of the best. Both the long and short sets are made from ethically-sourced silk that’s hypoallergenic and thermoregulating (which means they help your body stay at the optimal temperature, whether you’re in sweltering Mexico or cozying up in a winter storm). While silk can be difficult to care for, these sets are machine washable and will maintain their shine and soft texture even through multiple cycles. This aspect makes the splurge oh so worth it!

Beyond Alba, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz are also huge fans of Eberjey’s matching pajama sets. (TBH, they have great taste.) Gomez decked out Peltz and her crew in the Eberjey Gisele Tencel Modal Long PJ Set for the model’s birthday slumber party in January.

Get the Eberjey Gisele Tencel Modal Long PJ Set at Eberjey!

These plush jammies are also made with temperature-regulating fabric, but they’re a tad bit softer than their silk counterparts and drape across skin like pillowy clouds. Plus, this style also comes and men’s sizing and can be monogrammed for extra personalization. Just imagine including the date or initials of every person at your sleepover? The PJs become a keepsake that will make anyone smile whenever they wear them.

Live out your inner child with any of Eberjey’s matching pajama sets for the most memorable sleepover. Regardless of whether you choose Alba’s favorite silk set or Gomez’s super soft tencel set, you and your squad will look incredible and create memories to last a lifetime!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more pajamas from Eberjey here!