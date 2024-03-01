Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As a shopping writer, I spend eight hours daily scouring all kinds of retailers — and Amazon is at the top of the list. As I routinely checked out their Daily Deals page, I was both surprised and delighted to see so many of their top-rated spring fashion items make the cut. To save you from scrolling through page after page, I rounded up 17 of my top picks so you can score the very best ones ASAP!
In my search, I found everything — think floral and flowy dresses of all lengths, jackets for spring layering and even some cute spring accessories to add as a final touch to your outfit. It also gives me purchasing confidence to know that many of these items are top-rated and have been reviewed by thousands of customers, so I know exactly what I’m adding to my cart. Create a solid spring wardrobe this year for less with our lineup of 17 warm weather-ready fashion essentials — all on sale right now!
1. Perfect Party Dress: Made with a cute criss-cross cut-out waist, tiered skirt and puff sleeves, this midi dress is perfect for all of your spring parties — was $53, now $20!
2. Chic Shacket: An Amazon bestseller, this denim jacket makes the perfect layer on chilly spring days — was $51, now $30!
3. Flared & Flattering: If you love the way these stretchy flared jeans flatter your curves, get them in multiple colors, as they come in washes such as dark blue, white, black and even pink — was $60, now $42!
4. Loose Linen: Have a vacation on the schedule? You’ll definitely want to check out these linen palazzo pants that feature a drawstring waist and pockets, making them a perfect pant for beach days — was $50, now $29!
5. Boho Blouse: Calling all boho fashion lovers! You need to check out this flowy blouse that features a drawstring V-neck, bell sleeves and chic floral fabric — was $37, now $25!
6. Soft Scoop Neck: We love the versatility of this basic, scoop neck long-sleeve top that can be worn with sweats around the house, but also dressed up with trousers and some jewelry for a day in the office — was $23, now $20!
7. Spring Sweater: Truly dreamy for spring, this top is made of a warm and cozy knitted fabric, but has short sleeves to help keep you cool — was $37, now $31!
8. Waffle Knit Wonder: This long-sleeved, button-up waffle knit top can stand alone as a top by itself or act as an extra layer of warmth — was $40, now $27!
9. Tiered and Trendy: Made with a tiered design, chic chiffon fabric and halter neck, shoppers say this midi dress “looks much more expensive than it is” — was $52, now $35!
10. Pretty Puff Sleeve: With a tiered skirt, smocked bodice and puff sleeves, you’ll definitely feel feminine and flirty in this midi dress — was $61, now $39!
11. Chic and Chunky: If your jewelry selection could use a refresh, take a look at this pack of six chunky gold hoops that will pair well with all of your outfits — was $18, now $14!
12. Traditional Tank: With over 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, we know this ribbed, racerback tank top will be your new everyday essential — was $20, now $17!
13. Sweet Swiss Dot: Good blouses are hard to come by, but you can get this Swiss dot sleeve blouse now for 23% off — was $24, now $18!
14. Not Just a Jumper: A chic take on overalls, this jumper has an oversized silhouette, big pockets and spaghetti straps — was $50, now $19!
15. Must-Have Mini Bag: A croc shoulder bag like this one from The Drop is one of those purses that will never go out of style — was $27, now $21!
16. Cozy and Casual: We picture this cozy knit two-piece set being ideal for lazy Sundays or even a casual wine night with friends — was $52, now $37!
17. Cute and Fun: If you want a dress that’ll transition from spring to summer, take a look at this mini dress that has an oversized fit, cute ruffled sleeves and a tiered skirt — was $46, now $39!