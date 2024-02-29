Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s officially time to get ahead of your spring cleaning — but make sure not to forget about your wardrobe! When was the last time you took a deep dive in your closet? Now is the perfect time to purge the items you haven’t worn in years and completely refresh your basics. Not sure where to begin? Well, we put together the top springtime clothing essentials for a well-rounded closet. With these 12 picks, your style will bloom with the flowers. Get ready to put your best foot forward with options you can score on Amazon!

1. Flattering Jeans: Denim is the cornerstone of any great wardrobe, and while we think jeans are worth splurging on (a quality pair can last a lifetime), there are some affordable options that are just as good — like Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans that will never, ever go out of style.

2. A Good Layering Tank: Layering is your friend, especially in the springtime when it’s chilly in the morning and warms up come afternoon. Because these basics are an essential part of your closet, we suggest stocking up on a few. Luckily, Amazon Basics offers a convenient set of four in the most popular neutral hues.

3. A Timeless Trench: It may feel good to stow away your heavy winter coats in a few weeks, but you’ll want to keep one lighter style handy from March to May. A classic tan trench coat, like this one from Makkrom, will quickly become your go-to.

4. Little Black Dress: On nights when you don’t know what to wear, you can always fall back on a trusty LBD. This smocked design from Dokotoo looks incredible for all shapes and sizes.

5. A Versatile Button Down: A crisp white button-down will take you far beyond just the office. Pair this one from HoTouch with jeans and loafers, layer it under a sweater vest or tuck it into a pencil skirt. The options are truly endless.

6. A Good Pair of White Sneaks: You’ll log thousands of miles in these Veja kicks. I’ve owned mine for two years and they’re equal parts comfortable and stylish.

7. Plain White Tee: Another item everyone should have in their closet. This simple Geifa t-shirt is a fan-favorite amongst Amazon shoppers for its relaxed design and soft fabric.

8. A Solid Denim Jacket: Yet another must-have for those in-between weather days, this Wrangler denim jacket will complete any outfit. Don’t be afraid to rock a Canadian tuxedo, they’re coming back in style!

9. A Catchall Blazer: There’s a reason why all the fashion girlies constantly romp around in an oversized blazer. It enhances every outfit (even leggings) so when you’re unsure of what to wear, you can always count on this one from Pretty Garden.

10. A Reliable Purse: You need a place to store all your belongings while out and about. This Kate Spade purse is a great pick because of its neutral color scheme that will blend in with any outfit.

11. Comfy Flats: Ballet flats are here to stay, so you might as well purchase a comfy pair that you’ll enjoy slipping on. Our favorite is from Trary.

12. Cool Shades: The days are getting longer — which means extended daylight hours. You’ll be thankful to have these Sojos sunnies on hand for sunny springtime outings.

