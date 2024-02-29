Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Abercrombie & Fitch

By
Abercrombie and Fitch Early Spring Fashion Finds
Abercrombie and Fitch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is almost here, and now is the time to find all your essential new-season styles! Whether it’s breezy tops or structured trousers, spring calls for a closet reinvention. Abercrombie & Fitch is known for selling trendy and affordable clothing, and you can find some seriously stellar spring fashion finds in its current sale section.

Related: 21 Adorable Spring Dresses — With Pockets!

From slinky dresses to breezy separates, Abercrombie & Fitch has something from every taste and price point. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best early spring fashion finds that are on sale at Abercrombie & Fitch — read on to see our picks!

Long-Sleeve Lace Slash Top

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Lace Slash Top
Abercrombie and Fitch

This long-sleeve lace top is perfect for catching a nice spring breeze — was $40, now just $30!

See it!

Strapless Crepe Midi Dress

Abercrombie Strapless Crepe Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

This strapless midi dress works for formal or informal moments — was $130, now just $60!

See it!

Pull-On Wide Leg Cargo Pant

Abercrombie Pull-On Wide Leg Cargo Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch

These wide-leg cargo pants are trendy and fit in with a neutral color scheme — was $90, now just $60!

See it!

Mesh Stitch Non-Closure Cardigan

Abercrombie Mesh Stitch Non-Closure Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch

Get this mesh non-closure cardigan pairs well with jeans and skirts — was $70, now just $25!

See it!

Related: The Sale Section of This Under-The-Radar Retailer Has Designer-Quality Finds Starting Under $100

Ultra High Rise Tailored Short

Abercrombie Ultra High Rise Tailored Short
Abercrombie and Fitch

These shorts are ideal for the spring or summer, as they lend a refined touch to any ensemble — was $65, now just $35!

See it!

The A&F Camille Midi Dress

Abercrombie The A&F Camille Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Throw on this midi dress for a nice pop of spring florals — it’s an unquestionable slay — was $130, now just $70!

See it!

High Rise Mom Jean

Abercrombie High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

These high-rise mom jeans have a vintage feel and coordinate well with heels or comfy sneakers — was $100, now just $60!

See it!

YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Onesie

Abercrombie YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Onesie
Abercrombie and Fitch

Throw on this strappy-back onesie and instantly elevate your exercise routine — was $80, now just $30!

See it!

Related: These Top-Rated Vegan Leather Pants Are on Sale for Just $55

amazon-tommy-hilfiger-polka-dot-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Chiffon Tommy Hilfiger Dress Is $80 Off If You’re Fast View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!