These Top-Rated Vegan Leather Pants Are on Sale for Just $55

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion trends are always cycling in and out of popularity. From wide-leg pants to micro mini skirts, beloved styles make a habit of returning with a vengeance years after they first gained notoriety. Now that we’re in a resurgence of ’90s and Y2K fashion, there are so many nostalgic pieces to style together.

Related: 15 Best Leather and Faux-Leather Jackets to Elevate Your Fall Looks There’s nothing like braving fall’s brisk temps while wearing a stylish leather or faux-leather jacket. Along with keeping you warm, leather jackets add an edgy flair to elevate your outfits. You may be a fan of leather moto jackets or faux-leather biker jackets, but there are many other trendy styles to choose from. When your […]

Speaking of retro fashion, leather and faux-leather pants are having the ultimate moment right now. Rihanna, Hilary Duff and Dua Lipa are some of the A-listers who have taken part in the classic trend in recent weeks. If you’re interested in joining in, you’re in luck! Abercrombie & Fitch is paying homage to the ’90s-era fad with its Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants — and you can snag them on sale right now for $55!

Get the Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants for just $55 (originally $110) at Abercrombie & Fitch!

These top-rated bottoms have earned dozens of five-star reviews from satisfied customers. It’s all with good reason, too. The ultra-high-rise pants feature functional pockets and a zipper closure. Available in black, silver and dark brown, they are the perfect piece to help curate a capsule wardrobe. Along with having super functional shades, these pants are inclusive. Shoppers can snag them in sizes 23 through 37 in extra short, short, regular and long lengths.

They’re super versatile, so styling options are endless. Keep things cute and casual by styling these straight-leg pants with a sweatshirt and matching sneakers. For a more elevated look, toss on a blouse or sweater with heels or boots.

Related: Mariah Carey Puts Leather Miniskirts on Holiday Wish Lists Everywhere Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. All I want for Christmas is … a leather miniskirt like Mariah Carey’s. The singer, who undoubtedly thrives during this time of year, was spotted in Manhattan on Saturday, December 9, before heading to Madison Square Garden for […]

Get the Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants for just $55 (originally $110) at Abercrombie & Fitch!

Shoppers have left detailed comments sharing their opinions on these pants. “Amazing fit,” one began. “Fit like a dream, and so flattering,” they added. Another “obsessed” shopper agreed. “They’re actually very flexible and don’t make a squeaky noise like other leather pants,” the reviewer noted.

While we can’t go back to the ’90s, we can participate in the resurgence of the era’s fashion trends. Snag these vegan leather pants from Abercrombie & Fitch while they’re still on sale!

Get the Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants for just $55 (originally $110) at Abercrombie & Fitch!