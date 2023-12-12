Your account
Stylish

Mariah Carey Puts Leather Miniskirts on Holiday Wish Lists Everywhere

By
Mariah Carey in NYC on December 9, 2023.James Devaney/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All I want for Christmas is … a leather miniskirt like Mariah Carey’s.

The singer, who undoubtedly thrives during this time of year, was spotted in Manhattan on Saturday, December 9, before heading to Madison Square Garden for her Merry Christmas One And All! show, where she performed alongside her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

She wore all black, outfitted in a leather miniskirt, a scoop-neck bodysuit, semi-sheer tights, Chanel boots and a shimmering jacket, also from Chanel. The jacket’s metallic details had total tinsel vibes — as to be expected from the Christmas queen!

Carey’s miniskirt gave Us so many styling ideas for the months ahead, and luckily, we can grab a look-alike in a snap. Check out what we found on Amazon!

$24.00
See it!

Get the Utnisan High-Rise Bodycon Faux-Leather Miniskirt for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Carey’s skirt was on the shorter side of minis, the fabric ruching just a bit for a flattering fit. It also had a minimal design for maximal versatility. This Utnisan find from Amazon perfectly nails the look — and it’s under $25 on Prime!

Hunter Play Short Boot

Deal of the Day

You'll Want To Splash Around in These Bestselling Hunter Rain Boots View Deal

This miniskirt comes in sizes XS-XL (all currently in stock!), and while it’s a newer release, it’s swiftly growing in popularity. Grab it and wear it with an oversized sweater and booties, or perhaps with a crop top and sneakers when the weather warms up. A Chanel jacket like Carey’s always works too, if you happen to have one on hand!

UTNISAN Women's Leather Skirt High-Rise Waist Cowgirl-Chic Fringe Stretch Bodycon Mini Skirts (M，Black-1)
UTNISAN

Utnisan High-Rise Faux-Leather Miniskirt

$24
See it!

Want to see some other options before checking out? Scroll below to see what else we found on our search!

Shop more faux-leather miniskirts we love:

MANGOPOP Women Basic High Waisted Mini Short Pencil Bodycon Faux Leather Skirt (A Black(035), Small)
MANGOPOP

Mangopop Mini Faux-Leather Skirt

$311
See it!
DIASHINY Women's Faux Leather Skirt Hip High Waist Stretchy Zipper Mini Skirt 106 Small
DIASHINY

Diashiny Faux-Leather Bodycon Skirt

$26
See it!
GUANYY Women's High Waisted Faux Leather Mini Pencil Skirt - Classic & Slim (Black, Medium)
GUANYY

Guanyy Faux-Leather Mini Pencil Skirt

$24
See it!

Mariah Carey

