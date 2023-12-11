Mariah Carey’s concert was a family affair.

The singer, 54, brought out her twin children, Monroe and Moroccan, 12, on stage during her performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, December 9, for her Merry Christmas One And All! tour. (Carey shares Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon, whom she wed in April 2008. The pair finalized their divorce in 2016.)

During the show, Monroe and Carey held hands while they sang “Jesus Born on This Day” and donned floor length gowns with crowns. Moroccan also came on stage, sporting an open button down shirt and baseball cap as he performed alongside Jermaine Dupri.

Aside from her children, Carey also surprised guests when she brought out Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to sing “Oh Santa!” Carey’s version of the song was included on her Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special in 2020 and features Grande, 30, and Hudson, 42, whom she called “two Christmas angels” during their performance on Saturday.

The concert comes a couple days after Carey dropped a video featuring her twins set to her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which originated from her 1994 album Merry Christmas.

“The best thing about being on tour is getting to celebrate the holidays with my lambily!!” Carey posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, December 8, referring to her fans, whom she calls “lambs.” “To show my appreciation, here is a new video for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’ I’m calling this one the ‘Festive Lambs Edition!’”

In the video, Moroccan is seen behind a drum kit while his sister stands off to the side, and in another clip, Monroe strums a red guitar backstage. The sibling duo are also featured next to their mom, who belts out a song on stage.

The so-called “Queen of Christmas” ushered in the holiday season when her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” began topping the Billboard Holiday Charts after Thanksgiving. Carey noted to Billboard in 2017 that the “crazy thing” about the song is it “tends to increase in popularity.”

“I’m very thankful that people seem to still have an attachment to it,” she said at the time. “It makes me feel good when people tell me that it’s part of their lives.”

Carey’s Merry Christmas One And All! tour began on November 15 in Highland, California, and will end on December 17 with a performance at Madison Square Garden.