With the holiday season in full effect, the “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, has given her fans a special gift.

“The best thing about being on tour is getting to celebrate the holidays with my lambily!!” Carey, 54, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, December 8, while sharing a new video for her song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The new visual features footage from recent performances, as her fans — or her “lambs” — lip-synch along to her holiday classic. The new clip also offers a behind-the-scenes look at her current tour, including a glimpse of her and Nick Cannon’s 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

At the 23-second mark in the video, Roc appears behind a drum kit while his sister, Roe, stands off to the side. There are also shots of Roe watching the performances from the side of the stage and Roc playing the drums with his mother.

While this “Festive Lambs Edition” video features Carey’s kids, it’s also a way for the pop star to “show my appreciation” to fans who have supported her throughout the years. Additionally, it highlights what fans can experience when they see Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! Tour.

Carey started the 13-date reindeer run on November 15 in Highland, California. She will perform in Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore before wrapping everything up with a December 17 performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As has become her custom, Carey ushered in the Christmas season on November 1. The “Fantasy” singer shared a video of her frozen in ice while ghouls wearing Halloween costumes operated hair dryers in an attempt to defrost her. It was Carey’s signature high-pitched whistle tone, however, that shattered her icy prison. Once free, she declared, “It’s time!”

Once Thanksgiving was over, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” began topping the Billboard Holiday Charts. The song could top the Hot 100 again before the year is over. It reentered the chart at No. 17 in the week of November 25, jumped to No. 4 the following week and reached No. 2 for the week of December 9 (right behind Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”).

Surprisingly, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is not Carey’s favorite holiday song. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month, Carey professed her love for Nat King Cole’s version of “The Christmas Song,” saying that it was her “all-time” favorite.