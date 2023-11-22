Jennifer Garner is in the holiday spirit thanks to Mariah Carey.

The actress, 51, attended Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! show over the weekend at the Hollywood Bowl and loved the concert.

In an Instagram Story video posted on Tuesday, November 21, Garner sang along with Carey’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and waved her arm in the air while wearing bright green reindeer antlers with a red bow.

“Thank you @mariahcarey for spreading all the Christmas cheer,” she wrote in her caption.

The Queen of Christmas, 54, appreciated the love, reposting Garner’s clip and responding, “Thank you @jennifer.garner for being so festive!!”

The Kardashian/Jenner clan was also well represented at the concert, led by Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian was joined by her daughters, North, 10, and Chicago, 5. Sister Khloe Kardashian enjoyed the show with her daughter, True, 5. Kim and Khloe’s niece, Dream Kardashian, 7, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, also attended with her grandma, aunts and cousins.

The family took a photo with Carey backstage, along with her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe, who performed during the concert with her twin brother, Moroccan, also known as Rocky.

“Epic night celebrating with @mariahcarey at the Hollywood Bowl!,” Jenner, 68, captioned their photo on Instagram. “Thank you for having us Friday night! It was the little’s first concert, and we had such an amazing night and loved seeing Rocky and Monroe perform!!! We love you Mariah!!”

While the Kardashians continue to star in their Hulu reality series, Garner has a new film, Family Switch, which begins streaming November 30 on Netflix.

In the fantasy comedy, she stars as Jess Walker, who is married with three children. An encounter with an astrologer leads to her and her husband changing bodies with their teenage kids.

“I really hope that families watch it all together on the couch. I hope that everybody finds something funny,” Garner told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on November 20.

“We were really intentional about having stuff for little kids, for middle kids, teenagers, grownups all the way,” she continued. “[I hope] that at the end of it they’re kind of surprised to find themselves tearing up. That’s just the formula that would make me happier than anything.”

Garner has three children in real life, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who she shares with her former husband Ben Affleck.

Garner says this is the time of year she loves to cook for her entire family.

“I kind of dive into the kitchen over the holidays,” she told ET. “I will bake every single morning. I’ll make something big. I’ll have my whole family together — my sisters, my niece, my nephews, my brothers-in-law, of course my parents, and my kids. I can’t wait for it.”