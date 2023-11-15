Mariah Carey has long been dubbed “The Queen of Christmas,” and now she’s making it clear that she deserves the title.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer, 54, divulged all of her favorite holiday traditions on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Unsurprisingly, Carey said she is “obsessed” with the festive holiday and goes all out when it comes to celebrating.

When asked about her favorite Christmas song, though, the star’s own holiday hit didn’t make the cut. “My favorite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of ‘[The] Christmas Song’ — that’s my favorite,” Carey told host Jennifer Hudson.

“That was my grandmother’s favorite,” Hudson, 42, replied.

Carey added that during the holiday season, she doesn’t “let anybody listen to anything but Christmas music” and that even “movies have to be Christmas-related.”

Her favorite Christmas movie? “Well, I love Elf. I gotta say that,” the “Obsessed” singer shared. “And then I like Miracle on 34th Street, the original one. It’s an older one, but it’s got something about it.”

When Hudson said that her favorite holiday movie was Home Alone, Carey exclaimed, “Yes, everybody loves Home Alone!”

Of course, Carey’s Christmas celebrations also include over-the-top decorations. The star revealed that she displays “a lot of Christmas trees” throughout her home.

“In the main part of the house, there will be a nice, tall Christmas tree with gold and silver — not actual gold,” she explained. Hudson jokingly interjected, “With you, it may be gold.”

Carey continued, “Then I have a smaller multicolored-lights tree, like the Charlie Brown tree, with some ornaments that my fans made for me and different stuff like that.”

The R&B diva also said that she cooks during the holidays, though “nobody believes me.”

“I cook Italian food on the 23rd, because my father had a recipe for linguine with white clam sauce that he left for me before he passed away,” she shared. “It’s very good. I make that and some other things.”

Carey said she also cooks a traditional Christmas dinner but noted that she “helps.” “I’m not there doing everything alone,” she admitted. “I’m not gonna say that. But I do add a little bit of seasoning.”

The singer is set to kick off her annual Christmas tour, Merry Christmas One and All Tour, which begins in Highland, California, on Wednesday, November 15. Last week, she revealed she’s working on a new album — her first in five years.

“I have about 10 songs ’cause me and my writing partner just kept writing and writing,” Carey told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 6. “It’s been fun, because I’ve been like, ‘Oh, I guess we’re making a new album,’ you know? It just happens.”