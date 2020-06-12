Since Mariah Carey hit the scene in 1990, she has proved time and time again why she is the Songbird Supreme.

Over the past three decades, the pop diva has had a whopping 19 singles reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the most for any solo artist. (The Beatles hold the all-time record with 20.)

Carey, who grew up on Long Island, New York, signed with Columbia Records in December 1988 and released her self-titled debut album the following June. It spawned four No. 1s: “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry.” She continued to top the charts with 1991’s Emotions and 1993’s Music Box before releasing what is now the bestselling holiday album of all time, Merry Christmas, in 1994.

The Grammy winner released three more studio albums in the late ‘90s, but her star power began to fade in the early 2000s as she dealt with a number of personal and professional issues. However, she came back with a vengeance in 2005 when she dropped her comeback album, The Emancipation of Mimi, which had two more No. 1 singles: “We Belong Together” and “Don’t Forget About Us.” Three years later, she shot to the top again with “Touch My Body.”

Carey has continued to release new music ever since, with a total of 15 studio albums under her belt. She has also maintained her status as the Queen of Christmas, with her megahit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” climbing the charts each year since its release and finally reaching No. 1 in 2019.

In honor of the entertainer’s illustrious, record-breaking career thus far, Us Weekly ranked all of her No. 1 singles from “Vision of Love” to “Touch My Body.” Scroll down to see the complete list!