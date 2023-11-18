All Kim Kardashian wanted for Christmas was to bring her two daughters to Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! concert — and she got her wish.

Kardashian, 43, uploaded performance footage from the Hollywood Bowl show to her Instagram Story on Friday, November 17.

“Legendary!!!” Kardashian captioned a slide of Carey, 54, singing on the famed Los Angeles stage with her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe. (Carey shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.)

Kardashian also made the holiday concert a family affair, taking daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, to the show. In Kardashian’s social media videos, the trio sang along to Carey’s beloved Christmas tunes and classic covers. Kardashian, who shares her daughters with ex-husband Kanye West, twinned with Chicago in black fur coats as they sat one row ahead of North and a friend.

Kardashian — who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 4, with West, 46 — couldn’t resist singing along to Carey’s biggest hits while cuddling Chicago. The Skims mogul also invited nieces Dream, 7, and True, 5, to see the show. (Dream is the daughter of Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and ex Blac Chyna. True is the oldest child of Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson, who also share son Tatum, 15 months.) Dream and True perfectly coordinated in leopard-print fur coats on Friday.

“I’m having a time!!!” Kim gushed via Instagram Story, sharing more videos from the concert.

Carey’s show is clearly one of Kim’s first ways to usher in the holiday season this year. She is known for going all-out to celebrate Christmas with matching pajamas, morning serenade wake-up calls and, of course, her family’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” Kim recalled in a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends.”

Kris Jenner eventually passed the Christmas Eve hosting baton to her eldest daughters — Kim, Khloé, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.

“We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too,” Kim added during the KUWTK episode. “But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

While the family canceled their 2020 bash amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, they resumed celebrating in 2021 and 2022. The occasion is now held at Kourtney’s house.