The show must not go on! The Kardashian-Jenner family won’t be celebrating Christmas Eve with their annual bash this year, Khloé Kardashian confirmed.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, explained via Twitter on Sunday, December 6. “So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.”

The E! personality added that they plan to put “health and safety first,” writing, “Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Revenge Body host previously tweeted that her family’s party was still on amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I pray not!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author replied to a Twitter user asking about a possible cancellation last month. “I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe.”

The Los Angeles native went on to write that they were considering “rapid testing before” and trying to decide what would be “safest” for their guests.

Every year leading up to Christmas Day, the reality stars have rung in the holidays with dozens of their family members and close friends at an extravagantly festive party. While Kris Jenner hosted the bash for many years, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian took over in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Kim, 40, and sister Kendall Jenner were both slammed earlier this year for throwing birthday parties amid the COVID-19 spread. The KKW Beauty creator flew her friends to a private island for her 40th in October, and the model, 25, threw a star-studded costume party in West Hollywood later that same week.

“We are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously,” Kris, 65, said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live the following month in her daughters’ defense. “You know, we do what we can. We try to follow the rules.”