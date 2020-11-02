Kendall Jenner Criticized for Halloween-Themed 25th Birthday Party Amid COVID

Kendall Jenner was slammed on social media for celebrating her 25th birthday with a lavish Halloween-themed party less than a week after her sister Kim Kardashian came under fire for her extravagant 40th birthday celebration on a private island.

The supermodel held a costume party at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 31, with guests including her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith and Saweetie.

Entertainment Tonight reported that every person attending the party, including employees, had to have a rapid coronavirus test onsite with a negative result before being allowed to go upstairs to join the celebration.

But several people took to social media to question why none of the guests were wearing face masks or following social distancing guidelines.

One person shared a photo of a sign from the party asking attendees not to post any photos from the bash on social media, tweeting, “kendall jenner threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a ‘no social media’ rule so people wouldn’t find out about it….”

Another person called Kendall “so f—king irresponsible for hosting a Halloween party in the middle of a pandemic just bc her family and the attendees are rich celebrities who couldn’t care less about thousands of people dying everyday bc of covid and they’re out there partying.”

Kim was criticized at the end of October for flying two dozen of her friends and family to a private island for a weeklong celebration in honor of her milestone birthday.

While the KKW Beauty founder wrote on Instagram that all of the guests had quarantined and undergone “multiple health screens” prior to flying out, Kim was criticized for being tone deaf amid the global pandemic, which has killed 231,000 people in the U.S. and more than 1.2 million worldwide.

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands,” rock star Peter Frampton tweeted.

Khloé Kardashian defended the getaway on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, October 29, saying, “I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also, it’s her 40th. This is something she really wanted to do for us … it was such a nice thing.”

