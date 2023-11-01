Mariah Carey has continued her annual November 1 tradition, announcing the kick off of the holiday season in spectacular style.

In a whimsical Instagram video, Carey, 54, was locked in a time vault, which opened at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, November 1, to reveal she was frozen in a block of ice.

Four people wearing Halloween costumes started melting the ice with hairdryers before the “Queen of Christmas” emerged in a red Christmas jumpsuit and sang, “It’s time!” in a high-pitched voice.

As her classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” started playing, she frolicked in the falling snow and was joined by her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who added to the festive occasion with holiday lights around their necks.

Last year, Carey introduced the most wonderful time by sharing a video of herself morphing from a cackling witch riding an exercise bike to being dressed in a one-piece Santa suit riding a reindeer.

The new video comes three days after Kris Jenner wrote that she was ready for the five-time Grammy winner to formally announce the holiday season.

“Dinner with my girl @mariahcarey,” The Kardashians, 67, star wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the pair. “Catching up and trying to convince her ‘it’s time’!!!!!.”

In 1994, Carey released her Merry Christmas album which was certified eight-times platinum, featuring “All I Want For Christmas is You.”

On November 15, she begins her annual holiday concert tour, Merry Christmas One And All!, in Highland, California. Carey will perform 16 shows, wrapping up the tour on December 17 in New York City.

Last year, the “We Belong Together” singer expressed why she enjoys celebrating the holidays.

“I just happen to actually really love Christmas,” she said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in December 2022. “Because I grew up and had kind of a tough childhood, and I always wanted Christmas to be perfect, and it never was. So then when I was able to finally provide for myself and my friends and then later now my little kids … we have the most festive Christmas ever.”

Carey married Nick Cannon in April 2008, and their twins were born in 2011. Cannon filed for divorce on December 12, 2014 which was finalized in 2016.

In a separate interview, Carey said that her children also look forward to Christmas.

“They love it, too. And they love, you know, the other times of the year that I try to make fun things happen,” she told Gayle King on CBS Mornings in November 2022. “It’s all about me giving them what I really wanted, which was just to do all the things that the other kids got to do. So, I just want them to know that it’s special.”