Mariah Carey, a.k.a. the Queen of Christmas, has taken her love of the holiday to a new level.

The 54-year-old singer teamed up with The Children’s Place on a limited-edition velvet gown that screams, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Retailing for $149.95, the strapless garment features rich red velour fabric and is lined with a plaid satin trim at the neck and waist that wraps around the back. The piece is finished with an oversized bow.

Carey gushed about the collaboration via Instagram on Tuesday, October 17, sharing a campaign image that showed her in the gown alongside her 12-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe (who she shares with ex Nick Cannon). In the shot, her kids donned matching plaid ensembles with Monroe rocking a dress and Monroe sporting a button-up shirt and black pants.

“Lambs, I know you want to be prepared for the holidays like I am! I’ve partnered with the amazing @childrensplace and designed (for the first-time-ever!!!) a limited-edition gown that is perfect for the season,” Carey captioned the social media post. “Get this mesmerizing dress, matching PJS and so much more glam at the place to be this season, THE CHILDREN’S PLACE!”

Carey opened up further about the dress and her kids own love of fashion and Christmas in a Tuesday interview with InStyle. “I had a vision of elegance. … A stunning gown with a ton of volume,” she told the publication.

She added, “The twins love to dress up as much as I do during the holidays, and I love that they experiment with fashion. The twins and I had the best time in our matching pajamas and coordinated holiday looks when we shot the campaign. We could truly feel the Christmas magic, and I know we all looked and felt amazing in the outfits.”

Carey has been praised as the face of the festive season thanks to her hit track, which first came out in 1994 under her Merry Christmas album. The song has earned over 80 million in royalties and holds a current status of 12 times platinum.

Carey previously revealed to Parade in December 2021 that the song only took 15 minutes to write, sharing, “I started writing that on the little DX7 or Casio keyboard that was in this little room in the house that I lived in at the time in upstate New York.”

She added, “Just writing down everything that I thought about. All the things that reminded me of Christmas that made me feel festive that I wanted other people to feel.”